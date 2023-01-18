Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

   Language   

News
'Stories of the Tanganekald' - new book celebrates Ngarrindjeri cultural heritage
Inspired by the late Ngarrindjeri Elder Milerum (Clarence Long), Stories of the...
Rhiannon Clarke 26 Mar 2024
News
Paddle with purpose, the quest to revitalise language
Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung man Clark Webb doesn’t do anything by halves. He operate...
Dianne Bortoletto 25 Mar 2024
Books
First Nations language, stories preserved through Fitzroy Crossing Indigenous literacy project
Local Indigenous women from the Fitzroy Crossing area have written and illustrat...
Callan Morse 7 Mar 2024
News
NSW grants announced to boost language revitalisation
The New South Wales government has announced $1.6 million in grants to boost the...
Giovanni Torre 21 Feb 2024
News
Yalmay Yunupiŋu awarded Senior Australian of the Year
Yalmay Yunupiŋu has been named Senior Australian Of The Year for 2024. A teac...
Giovanni Torre 25 Jan 2024
Ad
The fourth 'r' in schools: reconciliation in education

Teachers walking around the playground of Winterfold Primary School are thrilled...

Rudi Maxwell Nov 27, 2023
New Indigenous language app Gurray is helping preserve and promote First Nations languages

A new app is being hailed as a big step in the preservation and teaching of Firs...

Dechlan Brennan Nov 7, 2023
“Languages Alive, Culture Thrives” - inaugural NSW Aboriginal Languages Week kicks off 22 October

The NSW Aboriginal Languages Trust will be celebrating the Inaugural NSW Aborigi...

Giovanni Torre Oct 18, 2023
NSW announces grants as part of inaugural Aboriginal Languages Week

Aboriginal communities in New South Wales are being rallied to celebrate and spo...

Zak Kirkup Jul 28, 2023
Ngalurrtju Aboriginal Land Trust unveil groundbreaking "two-way map"

The Ngalurrtju Aboriginal Land Trust, located in the Northern Territory, now has...

Joseph Guenzler Jul 10, 2023
One of the largest Australian Aboriginal language dictionaries ever published shortlisted for national award

The decades-in-the-making Warlpiri Encyclopaedic Dictionary has been shortlisted...

Callan Morse Apr 24, 2023
Push to preserve endangered First Nations language with only 30 living speakers

A First Nations community south of Alice Springs is trying to save the endangere...

Emma Ruben Jan 24, 2023
Keeping language strong and flourishing, AIATSIS launches ‘decades in the making’ Warlpiri Encyclopaedic Dictionary

Collated over more than six decades, the words of hundreds of Warlpiri speakers...

Callan Morse Jan 18, 2023
Load More
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."