National Indigenous Times

'Stories of the Tanganekald' - new book celebrates Ngarrindjeri cultural heritage
Inspired by the late Ngarrindjeri Elder Milerum (Clarence Long), Stories of the...
Rhiannon Clarke 26 Mar 2024
Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung man Clark Webb doesn’t do anything by halves. He operate...
Dianne Bortoletto 25 Mar 2024
Local Indigenous women from the Fitzroy Crossing area have written and illustrat...
Callan Morse 7 Mar 2024
The New South Wales government has announced $1.6 million in grants to boost the...
Giovanni Torre 21 Feb 2024
Yalmay Yunupiŋu has been named Senior Australian Of The Year for 2024. A teac...
Giovanni Torre 25 Jan 2024
The fourth 'r' in schools: reconciliation in education
Teachers walking around the playground of Winterfold Primary School are thrilled...
Rudi Maxwell Nov 27, 2023
New Indigenous language app Gurray is helping preserve and promote First Nations languages
A new app is being hailed as a big step in the preservation and teaching of Firs...
Dechlan Brennan Nov 7, 2023
“Languages Alive, Culture Thrives” - inaugural NSW Aboriginal Languages Week kicks off 22 October
The NSW Aboriginal Languages Trust will be celebrating the Inaugural NSW Aborigi...
Giovanni Torre Oct 18, 2023
NSW announces grants as part of inaugural Aboriginal Languages Week
Aboriginal communities in New South Wales are being rallied to celebrate and spo...
Zak Kirkup Jul 28, 2023
Ngalurrtju Aboriginal Land Trust unveil groundbreaking "two-way map"
The Ngalurrtju Aboriginal Land Trust, located in the Northern Territory, now has...
Joseph Guenzler Jul 10, 2023
One of the largest Australian Aboriginal language dictionaries ever published shortlisted for national award
The decades-in-the-making Warlpiri Encyclopaedic Dictionary has been shortlisted...
Callan Morse Apr 24, 2023
Push to preserve endangered First Nations language with only 30 living speakers
A First Nations community south of Alice Springs is trying to save the endangere...
Emma Ruben Jan 24, 2023
Keeping language strong and flourishing, AIATSIS launches ‘decades in the making’ Warlpiri Encyclopaedic Dictionary
Collated over more than six decades, the words of hundreds of Warlpiri speakers...
Callan Morse Jan 18, 2023
