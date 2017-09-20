Little Athletics calls for more Indigenous kids

Little Athletics in Western Australia is hoping to encourage more Indigenous children to join by hosting a special barbeque this Sunday.

The Have a Go Day community event will celebrate the contribution of Aboriginal people to athletics and also 50 years of Little Athletics in WA.

Family events will run at Ern Clark athletics track in Cannington from 10am-2pm and the program is suitable for children from 5-16 years.

A free sausage sizzle and fruit will be provided for lunch and guest appearances will be made by event ambassadors footballer Des Headland and athletics champion Rishelle Hume.

The day has been organised by the Nyoongar Wellness and Sports Foundation, the Wirrapanda Foundation, Little Athletics and the Department of Sport and Recreation.