Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

New grant program to support Aboriginal tourism experiences in Northern Territory national parks

Callan Morse -
NT
The new grants program aims to support Aboriginal tourism experiences in Northern Territory joint managed parks and reserves. (Image: TourismNT)

The Northern Territory government has announced a new grants program to support Aboriginal tourism experiences in the state's national parks.

A first of its kind, the $1.4 million Aboriginal Tourism Development in NT Parks and Reserves Grant Program aims to support Aboriginal Territorians share their culture with visitors to the Northern Territory's 33 jointly managed parks and reserves.

Aboriginal-owned businesses and organisations can apply for grants ranging from $30,000 to $100,000 to develop Aboriginal cultural tourism experiences and tourism products.

Northern Territory Minister for Parks and Rangers, Selena Uibo said the scheme will be beneficial for Aboriginal Traditional owners who jointly manage 33 of the NT's 85 parks and reserves, empowering them to make decisions about their land and delivering employment and economic opportunities for local communities.

"The Aboriginal Tourism Development in NT Parks and Reserves Grant Program will help progress some of the major aims of joint management including creation of economic and employment opportunities for Traditional Owners and improving and creating more cultural tourism experiences for park visitors," the Nunggubuyu and Wanindilyakwa woman said.

"From Top End parks along the coast such as Garig Gunak Barlu National Park to Karlu Karlu / Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve in the Barkly to Rainbow Valley Conservation Reserve in Central Australia, the Territory's parks offer the perfect location to learn about and experience Aboriginal culture."

This grant program is jointly funded by the Northern Territory and Commonwealth governments with the new commitment of $6 million for the delivery of strategic Aboriginal tourism projects to strengthen Aboriginal Territorians' participation in Australia's tourism industry and deliver strong economic outcomes for the Northern Territory.

Northern Territory Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Joel Bowden said ancient Aboriginal cultures are a significant draw card to the Northern Territory for international and domestic visitors.

"We want visitors to connect with one of the world's oldest cultures through immersive tourism experiences, which sustain Aboriginal tourism," Mr Bowden said.

"This new grant program will spearhead Aboriginal tourism offerings in our national parks and allow visitors to discover the natural beauty of our landscapes while immersing themselves in one of richest cultural histories in the world."

To be eligible, applicants must be a Northern Territory Aboriginal-owned business or organisation with a goal to develop Aboriginal cultural tourism experiences and tourism products for park visitors in a Northern Territory joint managed park or reserve.

The grant program is open from 29 April and closes 29 November, with applicants encouraged to reach out to Tourism NT's Aboriginal Tourism team via 08 8999 7420 to discuss ideas prior to submission.

More information, including grant guidelines is available via the GrantsNT website.

   Related   

News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
News
11 new homes completed, waterworks underway in Maningrida to tackle NT housing crisis
The federal and Northern Territory governments are working in partnership to clo...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
News
Northern Land Council hails High Court victory on Gunlom Falls
The Northern Land Council has welcomed the High Court's ruling that Commonwealth...
Giovanni Torre 8 May 2024
NT
Commonwealth liable for sacred site damage: High Court
The Commonwealth can be held criminally liable for damages to Indigenous sacred...
Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini 8 May 2024

   Callan Morse   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."