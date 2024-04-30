Kimberly Blak Pride festival has arrived in Broome

Following the success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is back with a First Nations pride festival in Broome.

The festival's primary goal is to highlight the First Nations SBLGBTIQA+ community in the Kimberley region, offering empowerment, a platform for their voices, and safe environments to freely express themselves without fear of judgement or discrimination, alongside loved ones and supporters.

This groundbreaking Kimberley Blak Pride Festival promises a week-long transformation of Goolarri and the Gimme Club.

Nexus Airlines provided access to Kimberley Blak Pride through air travel (Image: Nexus Airlines Facebook)

Kimberley Blak Pride founder Tony Lee is looking forward to an even bigger event in 2024.

"The event last year was such an unbelievable success, that we knew we'd have to return in 2024," he said.

"There's much more to celebrate about First Nations Queer culture, and we've created the festival so the community can truly connect and show the strength and diversity of our Blak rainbow mob."

The event has already kicked off on Saturday 27 with the Out and Proud Kimberley Blak Pride Parade, the Writing Blak and Queer Panel and the Kimberley Blak Pride Spoken Word.

However there a variety of complimentary or budget-friendly activities have been organised for the Kimberley Blak Pride Festival 2024 Program still to come.

Queerokie - Mon 29 April, 7–10pm, Gimme Club

Join our host Margie Martin for a night where a star or two will be born. Hit all the notes of the rainbow at Broome's most fabulous karaoke event. Strike a pose, warm up those vocals and belt out your favourite hits with all your friends.

Writing Blak and Queer Panel (Image: Goolarri media)

Writing Blak and Queer Panel - Sun 28 April, 4.30–5.30pm, Gimme Club

Join four of Australia's most successful First Nations Queer writers and illustrators as they share intimate portraits of their careers, the stories and people that inspired them and the power of Blak Queer creativity.

This event is free.

Kimberley Blak Pride Spoken Word - Sun 28 April, 6pm, Gimme Club

Magabala creators, Broome Queer storytellers and community heroes all take to the mic to share new work, personal stories and that special Blak Queer joy. Expect to be moved, to share laughter and to catch a glimpse into the profound connections forged with culture, family, and place.

This event is free.

Queerokie - Mon 29 April, 7–10pm, Gimme Club

Join our host Margie Martin for a night where a star or two will be born. Hit all the notes of the rainbow at Broome's most fabulous karaoke event. Strike a pose, warm up those vocals and belt out your favourite hits with all your friends.

$15. Tickets on sale here.

Award winning artists and fashion designers Bobbie and Skye Lockyer (Image: NIT)

Still Here, Still Queer - Tue 30 April, 7pm, Goolarri Amphitheatre

Award winning artists and fashion designers, Bobbie and Skye Lockyer's ground-breaking fashion showcase is an ode to diversity, identity, and unapologetic self-expression. there will be a runway experience, where First Nations Queer fashion designers and Nagula Jarndu Women's Centre take centre stage, seamlessly blending traditional elements with contemporary flair.

This event is free.

Queer Movies Under the Stars - Wed 1 May, 6.30pm, Goolarri Amphitheatre

The best of Australian and International First Nations Queer cinema comes to Broome for one night of entertainment under the stars. The line-up includes Australia's Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped in Black) winner of both best short film and the audience award at My Queer Career; Blakfellas Who Can't Dance; Sparkles; plus international shorts Kapaemahu (Hawaii); This is the Way We Rise (Hawaii); The Rogers (Samoa); and Tuullik (Greenland)

This event is free.

Blak Balls Drag Bingo - Thu 2 May, 7pm, Gimme Club

The undisputed Queen of Kimberley Blak Pride, Mizz Ida-Ho Mo is back for a night of outrageous Queer Blak Kimberley humour, maybe some bingo and if you're lucky fabulous drag.

Queer Movies Under the Stars (Image: Goolarri media)

Kimberley Blak Pride Out and Proud Symposium - Fri 3 May, 8am registrations, 8.30am start, Gimme Club

Join Queer change makers, community leaders, researchers, SBLGBTIQA+ Aboriginal community organisations and industry peak bodies for the inaugural Out and Proud Symposium speaking to the experiences and needs of Kimberley Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander SBLGBTIQA+ mob.

This event will also be Live Streamed.

Registrations essential.

Kimberley Blak Pride Extravaganza Dance Party - Sat 4 May, 7pm til late, Goolarri

Showcasing the Kimberley's best First Nations Drag Queens, Drag Kings, DJs, musos and performers in the transformed Goolarri Amphitheatre! Dance the night away with epic sets, outrageous outfits and that special Kimberley spirit.

$50. Tickets on sale here.