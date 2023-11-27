Indigenous stars take teammates votes into AFLW AFLPA MVP nominations

Five Indigenous stars are up for football's highest peer-voted honour this AFLW grand final week.

Hawks and Port veterans Kaitlyn Ashmore and Gemma Houghton, reigning AFLW best-and-fairest and Brisbane midfielder Ally Anderson, and Prespaskis sisters Maddy and Georgie have been put forward by their clubs for the AFL Players' Associations' MVP.

Players nominate three of their own teammates before voting on the wider cohort across the competition for who is deemed most-deserving for the award.

Players are unable to give nominees from their own club the nod in the second stage of voting.

Ashmore continued with her career-long consistency averaging 15 disposals - five contested, and close to four marks and tackles across her 10 games.

Houghton comes off another dominant year in the Power forward line, leading the club's goal-kicking and running second in their best-and-fairest.

After picking up the competition's highest individual honour last season, Ally Anderson further established herself in the AFLW's elite with almost 25 touches, six tackles and four clearances in the Lions campaign towards consecutive grand final appearances.

Brisbane travel to IKON Park on Sunday to face North Melbourne in the premiership decider after slipping past Geelong on Saturday night.

The Cats' own tackling machine, Georgie Prespakis, is quickly emerging as a generational player.

After a breakout year in 2022, the 20-year-old lead the Cats to an inspired tilt deep into finals with 24 disposals, seven tackles and 6.6 clearances per game.

Prespakis was also named vice-captain in the AFLPA's 22under22 side last week.

Older sister Maddy, a former AFLW fest-and-fairest, helped Essendon to a maiden finals appearance.

She averaged 26 disposals and played a key role in the Bombers' ascent up the ladder in their second season.

Both Prespakis sisters, Anderson and Houghton could add All Australian honours in 2023 after being named in the 42-player extended squad earlier this month.

Lions forward Courtney Hodder is up for mark of the year, and Adelaide's Danielle Ponter for goal of the year at the W Awards on Monday night.

Hodder is also shortlisted for the AFLPA's most courageous player.

Players' Association awards will be announced on Tuesday evening.