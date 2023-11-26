Davidson doubt for grand final fitness following thrilling Lions prelim win v Cats

Brisbane Lions coach Craig Starcevich has conceded Dakota Davidson will have to "wait and see" on her availability for next week's AFLW grand final after the star forward was sidelined for the final quarter of her club's preliminary final win over Geelong on Friday with a suspected knee injury.

The Lions resisted an upset on their home deck running out 6.2 (38) - 5.4 (34) victors.

Davidson fell awkwardly on her knee in a tackle late in the third quarter and was later seen in tears on the boundary, sparking fears of a serious concern heading into the decider.

Davidson is sweating on a suspected knee after falling awkwardly in a tackle on Saturday night. (Image: AAP)

"She's in good spirits, walking around okay, and was actually jogging out to the group…a little bit proppy," Starcevich said post match.

"We'll just have to wait and see what comes of that."

Davidson kicked two goals during the frenetic middle two quarters as the two sides got busy scoring with the match playing out on a knife's edge.

Dakota Davidson salutes in game 50! pic.twitter.com/NrhiBwLyiR — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) November 25, 2023

The 24-year-old combined with Courtney Hodder inside 50 to open the scoring within a minute of the starting bounce before adding to her side's tally either side of half time.

She's been a key cog in Brisbane's campaign in 2023 after falling to Melbourne in last year's grand final ranking second for goals scored and fourth for marks across the competition.

Hodder heads into Monday night's W Awards up for mark of the year off the back off her sole major and eight tackles in the Lions' forward half.

Ally Anderson collected 16 disposals, 10 tackles and six clearances out of their midfield.

For Geelong, Georgie Prespakis fell short of a dream trip into the premiership deciders after a dominant 2023.

The 20-year-old had 21 touches in the Cats inspired effort to trouble one of the competition's long-time elite.

North Melbourne host Adelaide in the second preliminary final at IKON Park on Sunday afternoon.