North scrape into maiden AFLW grand final despite Danielle Ponter's leading display at goals

A three-goal afternoon from Adelaide forward Danielle Ponter has fallen just short of spurring the Crows to their fifth grand final appearance against North Melbourne on Sunday.

The Kangaroos progressed to their maiden decider by the slimmest of margins 4.8 (32) - 4.7 (31) after almost letting a dominant final term slip at Princes Park.

North failed to capitalise on owning the majority of possession in their front half, kicking four behinds in the fourth quarter before Anne Hatchard put the Crows within one point.

Ponter had been the only goal scorer for Adelaide to that point, keeping her side in the contest.

The 23-year-old kicked her first late in the opening quarter before booting two majors in the third for a short-lived lead heading towards the final break, but couldn't do enough to clinch victory from an inspired Kangaroos outfit returning from a week off after their massive upset over Melbourne in the first week of finals.

It wasn't to be for the Crows however, as the hosts hung on in the dying stages.

Mia King was busy with 19 touches, five tackles and five clearances in North's midfield.

Ponter could still walk away with some silverware in grand final week.

Her early season roost from the centre square is up for goal of the year at monday night's W Awards.

Courtney Hodder's brave grab running back with the flight of the ball during Indigenous Round is up for mark of the year after being given the nod by the selection committee despite not being handed mark of the week for round seven.

Hodder's Lions secured back-to-back grand final appearances after downing Geelong in Brisbane on Saturday.

An injury cloud hangs over star forward Dakota Davidson after injuring her knee during the third quarter of the win.

North Melbourne host Brisbane in the AFLW grand final at Princes Park on Sunday, December 3.