Georgie Prespakis leads polls for connective AFLPA 22under22 selections

Georgie Prespakis has made it a perfect three from three in the AFL Players' Association's AFLW 22under22 after another strong season in the Cats' midfield.

The 20-year-old was named at wing on Tuesday, backing up consecutive selections from both seasons in 2022 - including her debut campaign.

Her latest nod brings an elevation to vice captain after ranking in the top ten for disposals, tackles and kicks across the competition and playing a crucial role in Geelong's best-ever showing in 2023.

She received the most selections of any player with a mention in 78% of all sides in the fan-voted selection process.

A second All Australian also beckons after being named in the squad of 44 last week.

Prespakis began 2023 with a bang with 34 touches in a 48-point thrashing of the Bulldogs in round one.

She averaged 24 disposals with a career-high total of 35 against Hawthorn to round-out the home-and-away season.

Preskpakis will look to build on her finals record after collecting equal-game-high disposals in her club's elimination final win over Essendon, and older sister Maddy, in the first week of finals.

The Cats are gearing up for their maiden preliminary final against Brisbane on Saturday.

Teammate Nina Morrison joins her in the 22under22 final side.

North star Mia King has missed out on selection after a similarly strong year.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year contract extension ahead of her club's preliminary final against Adelaide this weekend.