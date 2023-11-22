Mia King signs extension with Kangaroos after dominant 2023

As the Kangaroos look to secure a maiden AFLW grand final appearance this weekend, young Indigenous gun Mia King has locked in her long-term plans at the club signing on until the end of 2026.

The Jawoyn 22-year-old has put pen to paper for a three-year contract extension after consecutive seasons as a key contributor in the North Melbourne Tasmanian midfield.

King has averaged 20 disposals, nine tackles - equal fifth in the competition, and five clearances in 2023 while playing a huge role complementing one of the AFLW's elite in Jasmine Garner.

The Launceston product made 47 appearances for the Kangaroos since arriving at the club ahead of the 2020 season and was named North's best young player in her second year.

Her extension proves the club's confidence in her starring in the coming seasons.

"We are rapt to have an emerging talent like Mia re-sign with the club for three more years," AFLW list manager Flynn Loft said.

"Mia has taken her game to another level this season with her constant pressure and competitive nature, winning more of the ball and often leading the tackle count each week for the side.

"We look forward to watching her evolve into one of the star midfielders of the competition over the next few years."

King is one of five Roos to resign in November.

The Launceston product will look to make amends for a modest return in North's dominant qualifying final upset over Melbourne in the first week of finals in the Sunday's preliminary final against Adelaide.

Her club are looking to go one further for a spot in the premiership decider after falling to the Dees in last year's prelim.

North play Adelaide at Melbourne's IKON park on Sunday afternoon.

Brisbane host Geelong in the other preliminary final on Saturday.

King is poised to feature in the AFLW's 22under22 team to be announced on Tuesday.