'Stay ready': Cummins strong on love for Scott Boland despite Boxing Day omission

Australian cricket men's skipper Pat Cummins has conceded Scott Boland is unlucky to miss out on selection for the Boxing Day test as the hosts opt for unchanged XI to face Pakistan in Melbourne.

Boland has plied his trade at the MCG across the bulk of his career, including an iconic 6/7 dismantling England's batting order in 2021.

On the team announcement Christmas Day, Cummins said it was "unfortunate" Gulidjan quick wouldn't feature for another crack on his home deck, though he left the door open for slotting into the side before the end of the summer.

"We're a huge fan of Scotty, I don't think that's a secret," Cummins told cricket.com.au.

"It's very rare that you're going to get through seven Test matches with the same (fast) bowling line-up, there's always niggles or things that pop up.

"He's ready to go if anything happens, so I'm sure he'll play a part at some point.

"The message (to Boland) is always 'we love what you're bringing, unfortunately you miss out on this one but don't change...and stay ready."

Boland remained in the squad ahead of the second test with fellow unused quick Lance Morris relieved to remain in Perth.

His absence from Australia's lineup so far regular seam trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and the captain comes as little surprise behind, however restrictions over his ability to play in other formats has raised eyebrows.

Earlier this month, load restrictions saw the 34-year-old made unavailable for his BBL side Melbourne Stars.

Rival coach David Saker was clear on his opinion, staying "four overs is not going to kill him" while being left waiting for a return to the Test team.

Australia has a further three red-ball games at home for Summer, with rotations likely to come into the equation following a packed 2023 schedule including the World Test Championship final and Ashes series - both in England, ODI World Cup and additional campaigns away from home.

Boland could make a handy inclusion in seaming conditions with a red-ball tour to New Zealand beginning in late February.