Aussie squad trimming puts Scott Boland in awkward spot ahead of Boxing Day Test

Gulidjan seamer Scott Boland has been left in limbo with Australia's squad for the upcoming second test against Pakistan in Melbourne confirmed on Monday.

Fresh off a 360-run win over the tourists on Sunday, the 14-man squad has been trimmed with Western Australian quick Lance Morris staying put to rejoin the Perth Scorchers for BBL responsibilities after going unused in the opening match.

While Boland will remain in the setup for Boxing Day, opportunities for adding to previous heroics on the MCG present as unlikely following a dominant display from mens bowling cohort Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon - who took his 500th test wicket on Sunday.

The swift dismantling of Pakistan's fourth innings also allowed for an extra day of rest with the quartet, alongside all-rounder Mitch Marsh, having barely been made to shift into second gear to grab the one-nil series lead.

"I don't think injuries are going to be an issue, so I dare say it will be a pretty similar line-up (for the second test) at this stage," Cummins said, via AAP.

Despite slim hopes of upsetting the line-up for a third test on his home ground, Boland's maintained position in the squad is likely to rule him out of appearing for BBL franchise Melbourne Stars for the first time this season.

In his debut test Summer, Boland helped roll England with an iconic 6-7 spell at the 'G.

Although not having bowled a competitive ball since mid-November, the 34-year-old looked cherry-ripe from all accounts in the Perth nets last week.

Restraints on his contributions to the Stars rose eyebrows last week, after missing out on the Stars campaign opener against Brisbane Heat.

It's understood only Lyon joined Boland on the last of test hopefuls sidelined from the domestic T20 tournament for load management reasons.

"I want the best players in the whole of Australia playing in this competition (BBL)," Melbourne Renegades coach David Saker said in response to his rival seamer's absence last week.

"I cannot see how Scotty Boland bowling four overs is going to have a huge effect on him and he's been playing enough cricket.

"Four overs is not going to kill him."