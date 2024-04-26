‘Dumb’: Taane Milne set to be suspended for tackle on Cameron Munster

South Sydney winger Taane Milne is facing up to three weeks on the sidelines for a deplorable tackle on Storm star Cameron Munster that has been heavily criticised by former players and labelled "dumb" by his coach.

Milne's brain explosion in the final minute of Thursday's heavy loss in Melbourne is yet another blow for the bottom-placed team, with the experienced winger hit with a grade 3 dangerous contact charge for spearing into Munster's legs.

The five-eighth was already held by three South Sydney defenders when Milne recklessly drove at his legs with a tackle that could have caused catastrophic damage.

'That is dumb' ðŸ'€ Taane Milne is expected to be in 'enormous trouble' after he was sin-binned in the final seconds of South Sydney's loss to Melbourne. READ ðŸ'‰ https://t.co/DJTrtZUVev pic.twitter.com/rGRl2sAsf3 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) April 26, 2024

"It probably ends a dumb night on a dumb note," Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou said.

"I thought he was trying to come in and got knocked down, so I'll have to have a look at it closely but (it's) a frustrating way to end the game."

Milne was sent to the sin bin for a tackle that sparked a melee just before full-time, with the winger able to accept a two-game ban if he takes the early guilty plea.

"You can't do that, and it's the intent in which he goes into the legs. He just spears in," Michael Ennis said after the game.

"There was three or four seconds left in the game. It was completely unnecessary."

Tyrell Sloan will be $2000 worse off if he takes the early guilty plea for two charges out of the heavy Anzac Day defeat. (Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan has avoided a ban despite being hit with two separate grade 1 dangerous contact charges.

Sloan can escape with $2000 in fines if he takes the early guilty plea for both charges, which included lashing out in a tackle and kicking Sam Walker after he dragged him down near halfway.

Gold Coast's David Fifita has also been fined for a grade 1 dangerous contact charge in his side's drought-breaking win, with the back-rower to pay $1800 if he takes the early guilty plea.

Martin Gabor - NCA NewsWire