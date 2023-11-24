Helen Ockerby appointed Executive Officer of Glass Jar Australia

Helen Ockerby has been announced as the new Executive Officer of Glass Jar Australia.

Ms Ockerby will be assuming the role of overseeing the school-based engagement program, Shooting Stars, which is Glass Jar Australia's primary initiative in its pursuit of empowering Aboriginal girls and women.

Ms Ockerby, a Bardi-Jawi and Noongar woman with connections to both the northern and southern regions of Western Australia, brings a wealth of experience to her new position.

Having previously served as a Shooting Stars Regional Manager and a Glass Jar Australia Board Member, she possesses more than 15 years of expertise in community development, particularly in the areas of grassroots sports, recreation, and education.

Furthermore, Ms Ockerby has played an integral role in the organisation's history.

She and her family relocated to the regions during the early stages of the Shooting Stars program, actively supporting its initial expansion and contributing to its research and ambassador programs.

Glass Jar Australia chairperson, Dr Glenda Kickett welcomed Ms Ockerby's appointment as the leader of Shooting Stars.

"The Board of Glass Jar Australia is extremely excited to have Helen Ockerby re-join our Shooting Stars program," Dr Kickett said.

"It brings immeasurable value that an Aboriginal woman will be guiding this program in a permanent capacity for the first time, whose key purpose is to empower Aboriginal girls and women.

"Her experience and knowledge makes her the perfect fit for the role and to guide the expanding Shooting Stars program. As Helen returns to the organisation in this senior leadership position, it is a testament to her hard work and perseverance over the years.

"This is a full circle moment and a prime example of growing through the pathways and giving back through multiple aspects of the program."

Ms Ockerby said being able to rejoin the Shooting Stars team is an honour, as the team is at the forefront of creating tangible transformations within communities.

"Shooting Stars lives and breathes the values of respect, integrity and heart, the same values I hold personally close. The program has played a pivotal role in my life, providing many opportunities of growth and development," she said.

"I look forward to the continued development of this program across our sites, engaging with our communities and families as we collectively empower our young women and girls.

"None of this is without the continued support of our stakeholders and our corporate partners who continue to help enrich lives through their generosity.

"Shooting Stars 'We strive together, We rise together' embodies everything about the program, and its progress to date has set the benchmark from which we will continue to rise above."

Ms Ockerby will be relocating to Perth for this role, which commences in January 2024.