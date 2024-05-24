Pacific graduate beats the odds and earns her master's degree

Veronika Ruby Iloilo, a Masters graduate from the University of Auckland, turned personal challenges into a focus on researching Pacific people overcoming persecution during the Dawn Raids era.

Her thesis, titled "Overstaying or Overpromised: The Dawn Raids Apology and its Impacts on Pacific Peoples," analysed the performative nature of political apologies using examples from Aotearoa (New Zealand) and Australia.

Ms Iloilo's undergraduate studies in Criminology and Pacific Studies informed her Honours dissertation on the utility of Ifoga (forgiveness) as a restorative justice mechanism for Sāmoan communities in Aotearoa, which led to her Masters thesis.

Despite envisioning a straightforward university path as a secondary student, Ms Iloilo (Of Lotofaga Aleipata, Lelumoega Tuai, Salelologa, Safotu, Falealupo, and Sala’ilua) faced and overcame various challenges.

"My pathway was not as linear as I thought it was supposed to be," she said.

"In my last years of high school, my mental health took a huge dip, and I suffered from burnout."

Unable to secure university entrance at first, Ms Iloilo's determination prevailed.

Eight years ago, fresh out of high school, she applied for the Unibound Summer School at the University of Auckland to prepare for university life, intending to enrol in a foundation programme outside Auckland afterwards.

"After five weeks, I felt connected to the space, the team, and the people," she said.

"I decided to stay for the Certificate in Academic Preparation foundation program in semester one, with the ability to start my degree the same year in semester two."

Coming from the predominantly Pakeha (white person) Baradene College, she was amazed by the University of Auckland’s Pacific community of students, teachers, and staff.

Veronika Ruby Iloilo celebrates with family, including those who travelled from around Aotearoa, and across from Australia. (Image: William Chea)

Her family travelled from Australia and across Aotearoa for her graduation ceremony on 8 May, which she described as a week filled with laughter, tears, and contentment.

"We had all graduated," she said.



"This journey and this graduation were not mine alone, and I would not have been able to walk the stage and hear my name called with a Master of Arts in Pacific studies if it wasn’t for my community, who were there to celebrate my wins, but also with me during the hard and low times."



She acknowledged the support of her supervisors, Dr Marcia Leenen-Young (primary) and Dr Lisa Uperesa (secondary) along with her family.



"Their love and support throughout my postgraduate journey have never gone unnoticed by my family and me," she said.

"My maternal grandmother, Leitulagilagiā-o-Tumua Masinamua, and my parents, Toleafoa Savelina Anne Nafanua Mann, and Faleaoa Simanua Emelio Iloilo and sister, Vitalina Leitulagilagia-o-Tumua Iloilo, have always been my biggest motivators and inspirations.

"My mum would come home after working two jobs; would sit with me while I wrote, especially in the last month or send encouragement throughout the day."

As the University’s Programme Lead in Te Tumu Herenga for the Leadership Through Learning team and Te Fale Pouāwhina, Ms Iloilo reflects on her journey and accomplishments as a Masters graduate.

"During my family’s celebration dinner, my grandmother’s siblings and my family mentioned owning my moments, not taking this massive achievement for granted and forgetting all the hard work done to get here," she said.

"For now, I am taking it all in. I am enjoying the company of my loved ones before they go back home."