Penrith’s Taylan May and Manly’s Brandon Wakeham stood down after police charges

The NRL has officially stood down both Penrith’s Taylan May and Manly’s Brandon Wakeham under its No-Fault Stand Down policy after both were charged by NSW police with serious offences.

May has been charged with three domestic violence related offences, following an alleged incident on Monday, April 8, 2024 which involved his partner.

He had already been stood down by the Panthers and his recently signed two-year deal is in jeopardy.

Taylan May in round 8. (Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Penrith confirmed the club would continue to support May.

“The Penrith Panthers have been informed by the National Rugby League that Taylan May has been stood down as part of the NRL’s no-fault stand down policy.” a club statement said.

CLUB STATEMENT. Taylan May has been stood down as part of the NRL’s no-fault stand down policy.



📝 https://t.co/rkjCfn1puG#pantherpride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/OfRUgxDMnI — Penrith Panthers 🏆🏆🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) May 23, 2024

“The club will continue to provide support to all parties involved and will not make any further comment at this time.”

Wakeham has been charged with taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs and participate in a criminal group contribute to criminal activity following his arrest on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Brandon Wakeham has been stood down by the NRL.

Wakeham is currently contracted to the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, the Manly NSW Cup team and is not part of Manly 2024 Top 30 squad.

The 25-year-old played 40 matches in the NRL with 25 for the Bulldogs and 15 for the Wests Tigers, but he failed to secure a contract with the joint venture club for 2024.

An NRL statement said the decision “should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of either player”.

Under the condition, the players are not permitted to participate as players in the NRL competition or other competitions.

The NRL’s no-fault stand down policy was established in 2019 and is utilised for players who are facing 11 years or more jail time, although the NRL also has discretion to implement on a case-by-case basis.

NCA NewsWire