National Indigenous Times

Miimi & Jiinda on presenting at Australian Fashion Week, launching a new mentoring program and working with Indigenous Fashion Projects

Phoebe Blogg -
Models on the runway wearing Miimi & Jiinda at Pandora's Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Despite initially selling paintings she and her mother Lauren Jarrett created, First Nations fashion designer Melissa Greenwood has grown the Miimi & Jiinda brand into the realm of high-fashion with nothing but success.

The Miimi & Jiinda founder and proud Gumbaynggirr woman is thrilled to have been able to return to the Australian Fashion Week runway in 2024 as one of the selected Indigenous Fashion Projects Pathways (IFP) Program designers to participate in the events David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects runway.

Presenting alongside other IFP designers, Greenwood said being involved in the program and working alongside several other equally talented First Nations designers has been an invaluable experience, filled with numerous opportunities.

"It has been an amazing opportunity working with the team and the other designers. I feel so grateful for all the opportunities the program has brought Miimi & Jiinda," she said.

Jay Campbell on the Miimi & Jiinda runway at Pandora's Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

When it came to the garments Greenwood presented on the AFW runway, the talented designer was thrilled to launch the brand's new Yarilla – meaning in Gumbaynggirr language to rise up and illuminate – collection.

"We have been getting ready for AFW to launch our new collection called Yarilla which means in our Gumbaynggirr language to rise up and illuminate. Get excited to see bright bold illuminating colours paying homage to our beautiful Gumbaynggirr culture on the mid north coast, we are costal saltwater people," Greenwood told Style Up earlier this month.

A model wearing Miimi & Jiinda on the runway at Pandora's Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

A model wearing Miimi & Jiinda on the runway at Pandora's Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Aside from the collection's gorgeous new garments, the Yarilla collection also comprises of a mentoring program that strives to support young Indigenous mob aspiring to make it in the creative space.

"A big component of Yarilla is a mentor program we have started, where we will be supporting young Indigenous mob who aspire to be in this creative space, we have just finalised applications and chosen the mentees," Greenwood said.

Models wearing the new Miimi & Jiinda X Unreal Fur collaboration collection at Pandora's Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

In addition to having a busy few months with new business collaborations and opportunities, Greenwood is also juggling her new role as a mother.

"Business wise we launched our exciting collaboration with Unreal Fur a beautiful range of outer wear jackets which will grace the runway at AFW alongside our new Yarilla collection," she said.

"The last few months I have been on maternity leave so late stages of pregnancy and now my baby girl is here with us and we are over the moon."

In true Miimi & Jiinda form the mother-daughter duo enjoy saying yes and taking on most opportunities that come their way.

Whilst the creative pair are sure to have plenty planned for the remainder of 2024, Greenwood is conscious of not giving too much away.

"We have been working away at a few surprise projects we can't mention yet, but they will launch this month," she said.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."