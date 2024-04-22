Tributes flow after teen identified as victim in Torres Strait crocodile attack

The mother of a 16-year-old boy believed to have died after a crocodile attack in the Torres Strait said her son was a humble and kind-hearted person, as community support flows for the family.

Edward Baidham Morrison Warusam has been identified as the boy understood to have died as he tried to swim to shore after the dinghy he and another boy were in broke down off the coast of Saibai Island late last week.

On Friday, Queensland police confirmed a body had been found with injuries consistent with a crocodile attack.

The 13-year-old he was with made it back to land safely. The pair are believed to be cousins.

Kemana Kusu has described her son - who she said was known to many by his cultural name Baidham, as an athletic, curious and "humble, kind-hearted young lad".

"Always smiling and eager to help anyone who crossed his path," she wrote.

"In this time of difficulty as we all know one is not prepared to face life's sudden tragedies."

A GoFundMe campaign set up by the single mother of nine has received more than $14,000 in support.

Baidham's former rugby league club Edmonton Storm also expressed their sadness and support for the family.

According to reports, the State's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation have confirmed the animal believed to be responsible for the tragedy has been killed.

The four-metre long crocodile was spotted by wildlife officers close to where the incident occurred, and was later humanely euthanised and disposed of at sea, The Cairns Post reports.

"The animal displayed parading behaviour such as raising its head as it swam, which is consistent with it being the target animal," DES said in a statement.

"Community members expressed their appreciation for the rapid response to the incident.

"The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation expresses its sincere condolences to the friends, family and community on Saibai Island."