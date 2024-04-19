Teen dies in suspected crocodile attack in the Torres Strait

A teenager has died from a suspected Crocodile attack off Sabai Island in the Torres Strait.

On Thursday morning, Thursday Island Water Police activated after reports a 16-year-old boy had gone missing after attempting to swim back to shore when their dinghy broke down.

A second boy, 13, who was also on the boat, was able to make it back to shore before he alerted the other was missing, according to reports.

It's understood the swim was around 500 metres.

At around 7pm, Queensland Police confirmed a body had been located in the search.

On Friday police said "the body located at Saibai Island yesterday afternoon has injuries consistent with a crocodile attack".

"The formal identification process is underway to confirm the identity of the body, and further testing is underway to confirm the cause of death," Queensland Police said.

"Police are working with officers from the Department of Environment and Science as investigations continue."

It's understood a tropical low in the area had caused stormy conditions.

In a statement, the Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation said the crocodile involved is estimated to be about 3.5 metres in length, and the local community have asked for it to be removed from the wild.

"Wildlife officers will survey the waters off Saibai Island by helicopter this afternoon in an attempt to locate the crocodile involved," DESI said on Friday.

Sabai Island is among the northernmost Torres Strait Islands, sitting just a few kilometres from the Papua New Guinea coast.

More to come.