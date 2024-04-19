Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Teen dies in suspected crocodile attack in the Torres Strait

Jarred Cross -
Queensland police have confirmed a body located at Sabai Island (pictured) in a search after a dinghy broke down has injuries consistent with a crocodile attack. (Image: AAP)

A teenager has died from a suspected Crocodile attack off Sabai Island in the Torres Strait.

On Thursday morning, Thursday Island Water Police activated after reports a 16-year-old boy had gone missing after attempting to swim back to shore when their dinghy broke down.

A second boy, 13, who was also on the boat, was able to make it back to shore before he alerted the other was missing, according to reports.

It's understood the swim was around 500 metres.

At around 7pm, Queensland Police confirmed a body had been located in the search.

On Friday police said "the body located at Saibai Island yesterday afternoon has injuries consistent with a crocodile attack".

"The formal identification process is underway to confirm the identity of the body, and further testing is underway to confirm the cause of death," Queensland Police said.

"Police are working with officers from the Department of Environment and Science as investigations continue."

It's understood a tropical low in the area had caused stormy conditions.

In a statement, the Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation said the crocodile involved is estimated to be about 3.5 metres in length, and the local community have asked for it to be removed from the wild.

"Wildlife officers will survey the waters off Saibai Island by helicopter this afternoon in an attempt to locate the crocodile involved," DESI said on Friday.

Sabai Island is among the northernmost Torres Strait Islands, sitting just a few kilometres from the Papua New Guinea coast.

More to come.

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Jarred Cross   

Sport
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge
Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled form...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
Sport
Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement
Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."