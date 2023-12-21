SAFC aims to advance the careers of First Nations South Australian filmmakers

The SAFC has recently announced the revival of its highly successful First Nations Short Film Production Program.

The program aims to empower and advance the careers of First Nations South Australian filmmakers by providing them with opportunities for script development, mentoring, and the chance to earn above-the-line short film credits.

Currently, applications are being accepted for phase one of the program, which is the First Nations Short Film Writing Program. During this phase, a maximum of six First Nations writers will be chosen to transform their early concepts into polished final drafts for 7- to 10-minute short films.

These selected writers will receive extensive support through workshops, one-on-one feedback sessions, and guidance from industry mentors.

Additionally, a networking event will be organised to facilitate connections between the writers and short film directors as well as producers.

The program serves as a platform for First Nations filmmakers to showcase their talent, enhance their skills, and establish valuable industry connections. SAFC say it is an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to take their careers to new heights.

program serves as a remarkable platform for First Nations filmmakers to showcase Indigenous talent. (Image: SAFC)

Phase two of the initiative, starting in 2024, offers production funding for selected projects. Writer/director/producer teams can apply, with up to two teams chosen.

Each team will receive up to $45,000 per project, along with workshops, mentoring, and networking opportunities. The SAFC's First Nations Short Film Production Program, launched in 2022, has achieved significant milestones.

It has supported the development, production, and premiere of three short films by emerging First Nations talent: "Tambo" by Travis Akbar, "Black Time, White Time" by Tammy Coleman-Zweck, and "The Getaway" by Adam Jenkins.

These films premiered at SXSW Sydney and were featured in the SAFC's First Nations, First Films showcase at the 2023 Adelaide Film Festival.

The program showcases the creativity and storytelling abilities of First Nations filmmakers, providing opportunities for their growth and success in the industry.

SAFC First Nations Industry Development Executive Tyme Childs said they're very excited to open a second round to First Nations creatives after the success of the inaugural SAFC First Nations Short Film initiative.

"This program provides our cohort of emerging First Nations writers, directors and producers with the opportunity to develop a project, grow their skills and receive valuable industry mentorship," she said.

"I look forward to ongoing collaboration with SAFC First Nations Screen Strategy Executive Pauline Clague to deliver this program in tandem with other initiatives that will grow and support South Australia's First Nations screen sector."

Applications for the First Nations Short Film Writing Program are open until 17 January, 2024.

More information and applications are available online.