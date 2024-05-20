Koorie Heritage Trust announce Naarm NAIDOC week program

The Koorie Heritage Trust has announced a range of programs for NAIDOC Week to celebrate the ongoing culture and resilience of First Nations people.

Running from July 7-14, this year's theme is 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud', with the fire representing the enduring strength of First Peoples cultures — passed down through generations despite all the challenges.

Koorie Heritage Trust (KHT) said 'Blak, Loud and Proud' encapsulates the unapologetic celebration of First Peoples identity, and calls for a reclamation of narratives, an amplification of voices, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

This year's program takes place at Koorie Heritage Trust, in the Birrarung Building at Fed Square in Naarm.

Tuesday 9 July

Mini Bunjil Kids' Workshop with Arrernte artist Jasmine-Skye Marinos.

Discover the story of Bunjil and make your own mini Bunjil artwork from natural materials. All materials are supplied.

Thursday 11 July

Mini Marngrook Workshop with Arrernte artist Jasmine-Skye Marinos

Marngrook, a Gunditjmara word for game ball, is generally believed to be the precursor of Australian Rules Football. At this workshop learn how to sew and make your own a possum fur ball. All materials are supplied.

This workshop is for First Peoples.

Friday 12 July, 3-6pm and Saturday 13 July, 10am-3pm

NAIDOC Week Market

KHT's NAIDOC Week Market will host over 20 stall holders from emerging to established craft and design makers to support First Peoples. Family friendly workshops will also be held on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday 13 July

NAIDOC Week Family Tour KHT x NGV

A family friendly mini tour of both the NGV and KHT, with a focus on some of the key Indigenous artwork in both galleries, and finishing with a visit to one of the workshops at the NAIDOC market.

The acclaimed and retrospective exhibition "JXSH MVIR: FOREVER I LIVE" by the late Gunditjmara, Yorta Yorta and Barkindji artist Josh Muir is also running until July 14, and people are encouraged to visit the exhibition while celebrating NAIDOC Week.

Bookings are essential for all workshops. More information can be found online.