Tyler Brockman charged over solo crash, Waalitj Marawar to assess return to play

Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) are expected to make a call on Tyler Brockman's short-term future in the coming days after the 21-year-old was charged with multiple offences related to a car accident occurring earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Brockman was involved in an alleged incident in Geraldton after attending a family funeral.

It's understood no other vehicles or people were involved.

On Sunday he was charged with careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident, according to reports.

It's alleged Brockman fled the scene before returning to his ute, which collided with a light post.

"Officers from Road Policing Division have charged a 21-year-old man in relation to a traffic incident that occurred on Saturday 4 May 2024 in Wandina," WA Police said in a statement, according to afl.com.au.

"About 12.50am, a Ford Ranger utility collided with a light post while attempting to negotiate a roundabout at the intersection of Verita Road, Ackland Road and Abraham Street.

"As a result of the crash, the light post crumpled at the base and fell across the roadway.

"It will be alleged, the accused – who was driving the utility at the time of the incident – fled the area on foot.

"It will be further alleged the accused returned to the crash site a short time later to remove the vehicle prior to police arrival. Neither the crash or the damage to property was reported to police."

Brockman has not played since the incident.

He arrived at the club from Hawthorn in the offseason trade period.

Earlier this month, The Eagles said "Tyler's personal circumstances are complex, and the club will prioritise his health and wellbeing ahead of any return to playing football".

Following their 35-point win over Narrm on Sunday, Waalitj Marawar coach Adam Simpson said the matter had been "out of our hands a little bit" and the club are "looking after (Brockman) at the moment" as they assess a timeline for the young forward's return.

"We've put some things in place for him to support, and also to understand...he's made a mistake as well," Simpson said.

Asked how Brockman is going, Simpson said "he's okay".

"It's just something we have to deal with. It's not the first time someone's made a mistake," Simpson said.

"So we just have to put our arms around, at the same time it needs to be accountable. So we'll work through it."