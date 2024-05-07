Eagles prioritise Tyler Brockman's health and wellbeing following post-funeral traffic incident

West Coast are prioritising Tyler Brockman's health and wellbeing, the club says, after the young forward was involved in a traffic incident in Geraldton at the weekend after attending a family funeral.

The Eagles released a statement on Monday night confirming they had become aware of the incident which happened early on Saturday morning.

The club said no other vehicles were involved, no one was injured and WA Police are investigating the matter.

"​​The West Coast Eagles have become aware of a traffic accident that occurred in Geraldton early Saturday morning involving Tyler Brockman, who attended a family funeral on Friday afternoon," West Coast's statement read.

"Tyler's personal circumstances are complex, and the club will prioritise his health and wellbeing ahead of any return to playing football."

The Eagles have informed the AFL of the incident and will not make further comment until police investigations are completed.

Brockman has failed to score a goal in his opening six games for the Eagles since being traded to the club from Hawthorn following the 2023 season.