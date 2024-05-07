Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Eagles prioritise Tyler Brockman's health and wellbeing following post-funeral traffic incident

Jarred Cross -
The Eagles said police are investigating Saturday's single vehicle incident where no one was injured. (Image: Facebook)

West Coast are prioritising Tyler Brockman's health and wellbeing, the club says, after the young forward was involved in a traffic incident in Geraldton at the weekend after attending a family funeral.

The Eagles released a statement on Monday night confirming they had become aware of the incident which happened early on Saturday morning.

The club said no other vehicles were involved, no one was injured and WA Police are investigating the matter.

"​​The West Coast Eagles have become aware of a traffic accident that occurred in Geraldton early Saturday morning involving Tyler Brockman, who attended a family funeral on Friday afternoon," West Coast's statement read.

"Tyler's personal circumstances are complex, and the club will prioritise his health and wellbeing ahead of any return to playing football."

The Eagles have informed the AFL of the incident and will not make further comment until police investigations are completed.

Brockman has failed to score a goal in his opening six games for the Eagles since being traded to the club from Hawthorn following the 2023 season.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jarred Cross   

Sport
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge
Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled form...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
Sport
Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement
Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."