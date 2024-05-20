Renowned First Nations model and mentor Elaine George opens Jordan Gogos’s runway at Australian Fashion Week

Recognised as one of the most renowned faces within the First Nations fashion community, last week Elaine George gained the attention of both mob and media once again.

Opening the runway for fashion designer Jordan Gogos's runway presentation at Australian Fashion Week, George's participation in the runway was a reflection of her raw talent as both a model and prominent First Nations figure.

Being asked to open a show for a designer is a huge achievement many models view as a milestone in their career.

When speaking with George on how the opportunity to open for Gogos's brand Iordanes Spyridon Gogos at Australian Fashion Week came about, she confirmed it was an opportunity she was thrilled to be a part of.

Elaine George on the Iordanes Spyridon Gogos runway at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

"Oh my gosh Jordan and Akira are amazing and to think I was asked to walk and open the show, I had to call Jordan and ask why me. Here I explained that I am an icon in the industry and wanted to pay respect," she said.

Joining forces with friend and fellow talented designer Akira Isogawa, Gogos's runway was nothing short of a spectacle of fun and imagination.

Based on the garment's intricate details and costume-like designs, it was evident the two creatives had fused their individual inspirations and themes to create somewhat of a joint masterpiece.

"Akira wanted to create a masterpiece," George told Style Up.

Elaine George on the Iordanes Spyridon Gogos runway at Australian Fashion Week with designers Jordan Gogos and Akira Isogawa. (Image: Getty Images)

Despite having a busy week and start to 2024, George said there is much in stall for her for the remained of 2024, sharing her plans for the months ahead.

"Panel Judge for NIFA in Darwin, (I'm) so excited to be considered for the panel, Board member of FNFD ongoing projects and also I will be presenting at the National Foster Care Conference in Melbourne," she said.

Working as an established model, advocate and more, George is saying yes to each and every opportunity that comes her way, further cementing her status as not just a successful First Nations woman but an inspiration to both young girls and older Indigenous woman.

