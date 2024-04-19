Adelaide star Izak Rankine aspires to be 'the greatest'

Adelaide star Izak Rankine has said that he embraces the 'fishbowl' nature of playing in his home state of South Australia and harbours high ambitions for his career.

The Crows forward – who is coming off a season-best game against Carlton last weekend – told AFL.com.au that he looks forward to the expectation of performing each week.

"The city is a fishbowl here and that's all part of it, but I embrace it – I love the expectation, I like that when you don't have a great game you're expected to play well the next week," Rankine said.

"I think I handle it pretty well to be fair.

"It was a blessing in disguise to go to Gold Coast first, grow up a bit, mature a bit and understand what's important in life and find myself outside of footy.

"I did that and then came back home and felt comfortable with who I am."

The Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri man recorded 23 disposals and kicked three goals, earning nine Coaches Votes, in Adelaide's thrilling win over the Blues last weekend.

Rankine spent more time through the midfield last weekend, a move that clearly paid dividends for the previously winless Crows.

Izak Rankine is coming off a season-best performance against Carlton last weekend. (Image: AFL)

An exceptionally talented junior player, Rankine has high aspirations for the remainder of his career, stating 'I still want to be the greatest'.

"Whether that's the greatest in the AFL or the greatest Crow, I want to get to a level that I know I can.

"I wouldn't ask for something I didn't think I could do – I feel I have the attributes and the ability to be able to get there.

"Early on as a young kid, you come into the system it's a bit of a shock with how hard you have to work and everyone else around you is good as well.

"You have to put in the extra hard yards and being injured set me back a little bit (but) the last three years I've really started to break stride and understand what it takes.

"I've seen a few people in the industry who I really look up to and who are really good role models so I've taken bits from them and tried to add it to me."

Rankine equalled his career-high in disposals last weekend and added some much-needed pace and energy for the Crows' on-ball brigade.

With midfielder Matt Crouch out of the team due to suspension, it is expected that Rankine will again spend time in the engine room for tonight's clash against Essendon.

The Crows face the Bombers at 7:10PM (ACST) at Adelaide Oval.