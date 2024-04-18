More investment for culturally relevant vocational training in Victoria

The Victorian government has announced more culturally relevant training for First Nations people through continued investment in the vocational educational and training sector.

More than $6 million in funding was announced at the Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative farm in Mooroopna for nine projects to help expand skills and training pathways for Indigenous people in the state.

The Aboriginal-led not-for-profit organisation Outback Academy Australia will receive $1.6 million to upskill First Nations agricultural businesses, blending ancient ecological knowledge with modern farming techniques, including the use of drones to help monitor and gather farm data.

Other funding allocated includes $1.1 million to support the South West TAFE in providing conservation and ecosystem training for Indigenous rangers, as well as other projects to meet the specialist needs of supporting family violence practitioners and cultural competency training.

Minister for Skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney also visited Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association to launch Koorie Education in Learn Locals: Best Practice and Protocols.

This is a practical tool helping Learn Locals - over 200 of which operate across the state, offering courses in maths, literacy and workplace skills to help find work or pursue study - better meet the needs of Koorie learners and communities.

The new protocols for Learn Locals offer guidance on building relationships with local Koorie communities as well as making sure the learning communities are culturally safe.

The Victorian Aboriginal Education Association Incorporated (VAEAI) president Geraldine Atkinson said: "We are very pleased to see the Koorie Protocols and Principles launched today and shortly distributed to every Learn Local in Victoria."

"It's an important step in ensuring Aboriginal learners are welcomed and encouraged to succeed in community adult education," she said.

VAEAI, alongside the government, will help roll-out the Marrung Aboriginal Education Plan, setting the vision for all First Nations Victorians to help achieve learning aspirations.

Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said for Aboriginal Victorians, the programs offered "culturally relevant pathways to expand skills and opportunities in Victoria's leading vocational education and training sector."

More information on Learn Locals can be found online.