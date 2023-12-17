Collaborative group 'The Hill' release debut single: ‘Butterfly’

Straight outta the community of Broken Hill, collaborative group The Hill has dropped a captivating debut single - Butterfly.

The newly released soundtrack explores some hard-hitting realities of life as Indigenous young people in Far West NSW (Wilyakali Country).

Created through a collaboration between Desert Pea Media (DPM) and the local Community Organisation 'Making Tracks' in June 2023 and produced by Daniel Glossop, also known as PEVCE, a producer based in the South Coast.

For more than twenty years Desert Pea Media has been collaborating with the youth of Broken Hill. They have shown full support for the group The Hill, a collective comprising Indigenous community members, young individuals, and Elders.

Bundjalung rapper NARLI, and Barkindji songwriter from B-Town Warriors LAWLESS, are the talented artists behind this truth-telling project.

The debut single called 'Butterfly' delves into the effects of trauma and grief on the nervous system, while also highlighting the potential for positive connections to one's homeland and cultural heritage.

The community focused media organisation has dedicated itself to enhancing the voices of remote and regional communities in Australia for more than twenty years.

By implementing creative arts and digital media projects, Desert Pea Media enables individuals to share their narratives and embrace their distinct viewpoints.

Funded by the NSW Government's 'Our Region, Our Voice' Regional Youth Investment Program, in partnership with Making Tracks – Far West NSW