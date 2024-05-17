Finalists announced for the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards

72 finalists have been announced for the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards Telstra (NATSIAA).

The Telstra NATSIAA is Australia's longest running art award of its kind, presented on Larrakia Country (Darwin) by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) and Principal Partner, Telstra.

Now in its 41st year, the Telstra NATSIAA features Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across the nation, sharing works reflecting the strength of cultures, responses to current affairs and unerring connections to Country.

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards were established by MAGNT in 1984 to recognise and promote appreciation and understanding of the quality and diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art throughout Australia.

Selected from 238 entries, all finalists will be exhibited at MAGNT, Darwin, from 22 June 2024 until 27 January 2025 and are eligible to win one of the following categories:

Telstra Art Award - $100,000

Telstra General Painting Award - $15,000

Telstra Bark Painting Award - $15,000

Telstra Work on Paper Award - $15,000

Telstra Multimedia Award - $15,000

Wandjuk Marika 3D Memorial Award (sponsored by Telstra) - $15,000

Telstra Emerging Artist Award - $15,000

31 finalists live in the Northern Territory, 11 in South Australia, 10 in Queensland, 13 in Western Australia, three in New South Wales, two in Tasmania and two artists in Victoria. 21 finalists are emerging artists in the first five years of their practice.

MAGNT Director, Adam Worrall, said: "We are honoured to announce the finalists for the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards."

"This year's selection is especially significant for the strong representation of emerging artists and the diverse range of talent from across Australia.

"With 21 finalists falling under the emerging artist category, the 41st Telstra NATSIAA highlights the vitality and innovation of the next generation of Aboriginal artists and continues the legacy of exhibiting emerging artists alongside well-known names."

Mr Worral said the talent, strength of culture and new directions being explored by artists this year is "astounding".

2023 Telstra NATSIAA award winner Keith Wikmunea, Ku', Theewith & Kalampang The White Cockatoo, Galah and the wandering Dog 2003. By Mark Sherwood

Telstra have supported the Awards as Principal Sponsor since 1992. The organisers said the partnership has generated "significant and positive impact on the awareness, development and growth of the Aboriginal visual arts sector" with the Telstra NATISAA.

Group Executive at Telstra, Lyndall Stoyles, said NATSIAA offers "an exciting national platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their culture and creative talents".

"Over the last four decades, the Awards have grown in status and significance, and it is a privilege to celebrate the incredible talent of the artists as well as help share their stories across Australia," she said.

"I congratulate all the finalists and we look forward to seeing the exhibition open in June on Larrakia Country."

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have shaped the Awards through their contributions as artists, curators, as coordinators, selection committee members and as judges.

The finalists were selected by a panel consisting of 2023 Telstra NATSIAA judges Kelli Cole, Director Curatorial and Engagement, National Aboriginal Art Gallery, Janina Harding, Creative Victoria Senior Project Manager, Victorian First Peoples Art and Design Fair and Rebekah Raymond, MAGNT Curator of Aboriginal Art and Material Culture.

In a joint statement, the Selection Panel extended "heartfelt gratitude to all artists who submitted their work for consideration in the 2024 Telstra NATSIAA".

"Recognising the courage and generosity inherent in sharing one's art, we want every artist to know their work was valued. We feel privileged to select the finalists for the 2024 Telstra NATSIAA. The selected works embody the richness and complexity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, celebrating artistic innovation and storytelling from every corner of our continent."

Telstra NATSIAA, a "celebration of culture, artistic practice and connection to Country", is presented by MAGNT and Principal Partner, Telstra on Larrakia Country.

2024 Telstra NATSIAA Key Dates

Exhibition period 22 June 2024 – 27 January 2025

Awards Ceremony Friday 9 August 2024 – Announcing the winners.

More information is available online.