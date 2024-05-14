Charity giving promising Indigenous athletes a chance to recover from injury

For amateur athletes, injuries can often spell the end for a promising career.

Huge medical bills, debilitating recovery time out of work and no health insurance have meant many promising, young Indigenous athletes have given away the sport they love following a serious injury.

However, two leading Sunshine Coast orthopaedic surgeons are hoping to alleviate some of these difficulties, by doing what they can to ensure young Indigenous athletes have every opportunity to fulfil their dreams.

When 20-year-old footballer Tye suffered an ACL and MCL injury, he thought his time playing football was over.

"To be honest, I thought I would have to hang my footy boots up", he said, noting the local Townsville doctor said in order for him to return to the field the next season, surgery was required.

It would cost $15,000.

He said his devastation at a medical bill he, and many others, could simply not afford, led him to deciding to give up football, before talking to a friend who said a foundation had helped him and other Indigenous athletes with surgery — for free.

"It sounded too good to be true," Tye said.

The Sporting Chance Foundation offers aspiring Indigenous athletes, aged 12 to 25, and without access to private health care or the means to private orthopaedic care, the chance to get back to their respective sport.

The Sporting Chance Foundation covers the cost of the flights, accommodation, and surgery, whilst the hospital donates the theatre time, with Director, Dr Shane Blackmore, labelling it a "team effort".

Tye saw his doctor who made a referral, and two weeks later he received a call saying he was successful.

Tye said he thought he would have to give up footy after his injury. (Image: Peter Wallace/ The Comms. People)

A fortnight later, Tye was on a plane to the Sunshine Coast for surgery at Buderim Private Hospital.

Dr Blackmore, who along with Chairman and Founder Dr Daevyd Rodda, performed the surgery on Tye, noting he was a perfect candidate.

"Being able to perform this surgery to help young kids who would not have otherwise been able to afford it, is our way of giving back," Dr Blackmore said.

"These types of injuries can end the careers of talented young players like Tye, and we have the skills and resources to make a difference so we do what we can."

One of the prerequisites for surgery is being an ambassador in the community, and Tye, who is a youth worker in Townsville, said he knew he was lucky to be given a chance to keep playing the sport he loves, and was grateful to hear about Sporting Chances.

"The doctors are great and my promise to them is that I am going to come back bigger and better," Tye said.

"I want to be a role model for the young kids I work with and playing sport provides an avenue that creates opportunities and opens doors for indigenous kids. I am so happy I can continue to play footy."

Both Dr Rodda and Dr Blackmore said they were immensely proud of the charity, which has so far helped more than 30 children.

"We are making a difference in the lives of these young Indigenous kids and it's not just football players we are helping," they said.

"We also see boxers and runners and will continue to help as many of them as we can."