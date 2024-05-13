Gathering at massacre site champions the power of truth-telling

From a place of historic atrocity to a now sacred site of truth-telling and healing, First Nations people and a community of reconciliation supporters from CQUniversity recently gathered at Gai-i, on Darumbal Country, for a ceremony to honour the lives of men, women and children that were lost during the Frontier Wars of the late 1800s.



Led by Darumbal Elder Aunty Sally Vea Vea and the Gawula Aboriginal Land Trust, staff champions of reconciliation at CQUniversity walked alongside Darumbal People, marking a pivotal moment of empathy, learning and cultural acknowledgment as the tragic events were recounted and acts of commemoration were demonstrated.



For CQUniversity First Nations Employment Officer Danessa Willie-White who was present on the day, it was a significant and poignant event for her as a proud Gimuy Walubarra Yidinji and Australian South Sea Islander woman, to see a community and her colleagues come together in acknowledgement and support.



"In terms of reconciliation, it's crucial that truth-telling becomes woven into the fabric of our daily lives," Ms Willie-White said.



"As a First Nations woman, it's deeply personal for me to show up and share my own lived experiences, my truth, and utilise my abilities to foster positive change; it is vital that we acknowledge the remarkable endurance and resilience of our Indigenous communities."



Ms Willie-White said educational systems play a pivotal role in the journey of reconciliation and understanding the impacts of colonisation, dispossession, forced removal, and trauma on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, and said the support of CQUniversity was welcomed by Traditional Owners.



"It's about ensuring that our children and young people at all levels of education – our future leaders – aren't shielded from the realities of our history, and that all individuals regardless of background are instead exposed to the truth," she said.



"So, it's imperative that the education system integrates thoughtful and culturally appropriate curriculum that reflects the diverse experiences and perspectives of Indigenous peoples; this approach not only promotes understanding and empathy but also paves the way for genuine reconciliation in Australia."



More than three hundred lives were lost when Police Inspector Frederick Wheeler and his mounted police massacred men, women and children at the base of Gai-i and from atop the mountain where many of them sought refuge.

Aunty Sally Vea Vea addressing the crowd before walking to the massacre site and sacred traditional welcome. Image: supplied.





Darumbal Elder and Gawula Aboriginal Land Trust Chairperson Aunty Sally Vea Vea said it was important to share the profound historical and cultural significance of Gai-i to her people and community.



Through lobbying by various local groups advocating for truth telling, the name change back to Gai-i (formerly known as Mount Wheeler) occurred in 2018, with the massacre site returned to the Darumbal people in 2022.



"Getting the mountain's name changed from Mount Wheeler to Gai-i in 2018 was a big step forward, as Captain (Frederick) Wheeler was responsible for these massacres on our Country. The Darumbal People will continue to care for Country and tell people of the history of this place – the good and the bad," Ms Vea Vea said.



CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp took part in the honouring ceremony and was invited to lay a commemorative wreath at the memorial site of which Gawula Aboriginal Land Trust put in place to honour the lives lost.



"Reconciliation is vitally important – not only as part of the fabric here at CQUniversity, but also for me as a member of the community who lives on the Traditional lands of the Darumbal people.



"It was an honour to be part of this significant commemoration," Professor Klomp said.



"By acknowledging these painful histories and standing in solidarity with Indigenous communities, we take strides toward healing, cultural awareness, and unity – a journey that embodies our shared vision for a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow."