First Peoples' Assembly announces new chief executive

The First Peoples' Assembly has welcomed its new chief executive to preside over Treaty negotiations with the Victorian government later this year; with Gunditjmara man Damein Bell to begin his tenure in June.

Mr Bell has more than thirty years of experience working in native title, Indigenous nation building and cultural heritage, and in 2019 - alongside the Gunditjmara community - worked on achieving the Budj Bim UNESCO world heritage listing.

A senior fellow for Atlantic fellows and social enquiry, as well as a fellow with the Royal Society of Victoria, Mr Bell also assisted the Aboriginal Housing Victoria submission to the Yoorrook Justice Commission for the upcoming truth-telling hearings into Indigenous housing, arguing that much unused public land could be redistributed and returned to Traditional Owners and Traditional Owner organisations.

He said he was looking forward to joining the Assembly as they embark on Treaty negotiations, as well as contributing to the self-determination of First Nations Victorians.

"I'm very proud to join the team in advancing the Assembly's work towards Treaty outcomes in Victoria over the next few years," Mr Bell said.

Assembly co-chair Ngarra Murray said Mr Bell's appointment marked an exciting time for the democratically elected "voice" for Indigenous people in the state.

"Damein is a fantastic appointment for the Assembly, and on behalf of the Members I congratulate him on stepping into this role at such a critical point in our journey towards Treaty," the Wamba Wamba, Yorta Yorta, Dhudhuroa and Dja Dja Wurrung woman said.

"As we lead our communities into the upcoming negotiations with the Victorian Government, we'll be pleased to have Damein keeping the Assembly's operations on track."

Mr Bell replaces Andy Gargett, who announced in January he was leaving his role in June, reportedly to the surprise of some members.

Mr Gargett had previously called for an Indigenous person to hold the position, arguing in an internal email announcing his departure earlier this year that "it would be ideal for an Aboriginal person to fill the role and we'll need to start a recruitment as soon as possible."

Mr Gargett said he was immensely proud of the time he had spent working at the Assembly.

Fellow co-chair and Gunditjmara man, Reuben Berg, was full of praise of Mr Gargett, noting he had made "significant contributions" behind the scenes at the Assembly.

"It gives Damein a lot to work with and build on the breadth of knowledge we have in our team as we enter this next crucial phase," Mr Berg said.

With the Treaty negotiations upcoming, Mr Berg said it was "time to really show your support and get involved" by enrolling with the Assembly and having a say.