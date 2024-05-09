Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Clontarf Foundation and Water Corporation's continued partnership sees Indigenous students tour Perth dams

Dechlan Brennan -
Clontarf students on their visit to the Churchman Brook and Canning Dams. (Image: Water Corporation)

A group of year 11 and 12 students have been given an insight into career opportunities in the water industry during a visit to two of Perth's most important dams for drinking water.

Seventeen year 11 and 12 students from the Clontarf Foundation were given an up close and personal insight into how drinking water is sourced, treated, and protected with a visit to the Churchman Brook and Canning Dams, near Armadale in Perth's south-east.

The visit was to Water Corporation's Treatment and Resource Recovery and Aboriginal Employment and Development teams, and the successful partnership between the utility and Clontarf has seen 39 former students joined the Water Corporation since 2008 through its apprenticeship, traineeship, or graduate programs.

The Clontarf Foundation operates 148 academies in WA, NT, QLD, NSW, VIC and SA, and provides mentoring through local schools to improve education, self-esteem, life skills and employment prospects for young Indigenous men.

Commencing in 2000 with 25 students and two staff members, it now supports more than 11,500 participants and employs over 560 dedicated staff members.

Since 2000, Clontarf has helped more than 6,000 young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men complete Year 12 and find employment. Many of these former students continue to provide support and guidance to the current boys participating in the program.

39 Clontarf Foundation students have joined the Water Corporation since the partnership began. (Image: Water Corporation)

General Manager of Employment, Marcus Harrold, said the visit to the two dams allowed students to gain a better understanding of the employment pathways available at Water Corporation, arguing a partnership with the utility is "so important in terms of opening doors not just in the metropolitan area, but regionally also".

"It gives students an opportunity to live and work locally once they graduate, maintaining their connection with Country," Mr Harold said.

"I think the group came away from the visit quite enthusiastic about their options for the future, and with a greater appreciation for how we source and supply drinking water."

Water Corporation's team leader for Aboriginal employment and development, Hector O'Loughlin, said Connection to Country was important to all Indigenous people, and by partnering with Clontarf they were able to "support a strong cultural connection" among their Aboriginal employees.

"One of great things about being such a large organisation is the diverse opportunities on offer, and hopefully students who took part in this tour now have a better idea of what a career in the water industry entails,' Mr O'Loughlin said.

"We're incredibly proud of our partnership with the Clontarf Foundation, which has now seen 39 Aboriginal students join Water Corporation, helping grow our culturally diverse and inclusive workforce."

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Dechlan Brennan   

News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
Queensland Police refuse to give details on why First Nations Advisory group was sacked
Queensland Police have refused to outline the reasons why the force’s First Nati...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
News
Peak body renews call for more funding to combat Indigenous homelessness in Victoria
The peak body for Aboriginal housing in Victoria has welcomed the $15 million in...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
Health
New culturally safe cancer clinic opens in Victoria
A culturally safe First Nations Cancer Clinic has opened in Victoria, which will...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."