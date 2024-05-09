Clontarf Foundation and Water Corporation's continued partnership sees Indigenous students tour Perth dams

A group of year 11 and 12 students have been given an insight into career opportunities in the water industry during a visit to two of Perth's most important dams for drinking water.

Seventeen year 11 and 12 students from the Clontarf Foundation were given an up close and personal insight into how drinking water is sourced, treated, and protected with a visit to the Churchman Brook and Canning Dams, near Armadale in Perth's south-east.

The visit was to Water Corporation's Treatment and Resource Recovery and Aboriginal Employment and Development teams, and the successful partnership between the utility and Clontarf has seen 39 former students joined the Water Corporation since 2008 through its apprenticeship, traineeship, or graduate programs.

The Clontarf Foundation operates 148 academies in WA, NT, QLD, NSW, VIC and SA, and provides mentoring through local schools to improve education, self-esteem, life skills and employment prospects for young Indigenous men.

Commencing in 2000 with 25 students and two staff members, it now supports more than 11,500 participants and employs over 560 dedicated staff members.

Since 2000, Clontarf has helped more than 6,000 young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men complete Year 12 and find employment. Many of these former students continue to provide support and guidance to the current boys participating in the program.

39 Clontarf Foundation students have joined the Water Corporation since the partnership began. (Image: Water Corporation)

General Manager of Employment, Marcus Harrold, said the visit to the two dams allowed students to gain a better understanding of the employment pathways available at Water Corporation, arguing a partnership with the utility is "so important in terms of opening doors not just in the metropolitan area, but regionally also".

"It gives students an opportunity to live and work locally once they graduate, maintaining their connection with Country," Mr Harold said.

"I think the group came away from the visit quite enthusiastic about their options for the future, and with a greater appreciation for how we source and supply drinking water."

Water Corporation's team leader for Aboriginal employment and development, Hector O'Loughlin, said Connection to Country was important to all Indigenous people, and by partnering with Clontarf they were able to "support a strong cultural connection" among their Aboriginal employees.

"One of great things about being such a large organisation is the diverse opportunities on offer, and hopefully students who took part in this tour now have a better idea of what a career in the water industry entails,' Mr O'Loughlin said.

"We're incredibly proud of our partnership with the Clontarf Foundation, which has now seen 39 Aboriginal students join Water Corporation, helping grow our culturally diverse and inclusive workforce."