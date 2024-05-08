Norm Smith Medallist Byron Pickett designs Yartapuulti's Indigenous jumper

Former Port Adelaide star Byron Pickett has helped to design the Power's 2024 Indigenous jumper.

The 2004 premiership player and Norm Smith Medallist worked alongside his cousin Melanie Pickett to create this year's guernsey.

The design encapsulates the importance of family and depicts Pickett's strong connection to family, the land and the Port Adelaide region.

Pickett said that it was a huge honour for him to create this year's design.

"To get asked to do the design for this great club is…I'm a pretty humble guy, I like to think I am, and I was just over the moon when they asked me to design it," he said.

"It (the design) is about family – I'm really big on family – I've always put family before myself, it's just what I've been taught by my father, my mother, and my older sister."

The Indigenous Team of the Century member spoke about the design to Port Adelaide's media team.

"The rivers represent the Port River, the home of Yartapuulti and my football journey," Pickett said.

"The animal prints on the side of the guernsey are my totems – the bird footprint is the pee wee, that's my Nyoongar totem on my dad's side, and the dog print is a dingo (ngubanu), and that's my mum's totem on the Yamatji side.

"The background represents my father – he did a painting a while ago with that design on it.

Yartapuulti players modelling the club's 2024 Indigenous jumper. (Image: Matt Sampson/Port Adelaide)

"My dad is no longer with us today, and I just thought because I am really family orientated man, I wanted to include that as a representation of my father."

Three circular shapes are positioned at the heart of the guernsey, symbolising significant meeting locations for Pickett.

"The main shape is Alberton Oval and the smaller shapes around it represent the seven current First Nations Yartapuulti players, plus one that represents me," he said.

"The top shape is a place called Mount Magnet (Budimia) that's where my mum is from, and the bottom shape is where my dad is from Quairading (Balardong)down south in Western Australia.

"There are three 'U' shapes on the back of the guernsey – the teal one is my granddaughter, Zaylera, and the two others are the boys, my two grandsons Z'kye and Zyree."

Pickett finished his career with 204 AFL games – including 55 with the Power – and is a two-time premiership player, All-Australian and AFL Rising Star winner.

The club has also confirmed that it will be rebranded to Yartapuulti across all games played during Sir Doug Nicholls Round, AFLW Indigenous Round and the SANFL First Nations Round.

Yartapuulti will wear the jumper against Hawthorn in Round 10 and North Melbourne in Round 11.