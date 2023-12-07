First Hand Solutions, Blak Markets return to Sydney

Returning to The Rocks on Saturday 16 December and Sunday 17 December, Sydney's popular Blak Markets – organised and run by First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation – will shine a spotlight on a series of talented First Nations creatives yet again.

Overlooking stunning views of Sydney Harbour, this year's Blak Markets will highlight Indigenous culture through unique art, dance, textiles and Aboriginal-inspired food and drink whilst further gaining an intimate understanding of Country and community.

With more than 20 stalls featuring the works of First Nations makers, artists, and small business owners, this year's markets will also welcome several new stall holders, including Sonia Pallett, Nadeena Dixon Art and Nguurbul Collection.

First Hand Solutions chief executive Peter Cooley said there "is nothing quite like shopping at the Blak Markets".

"Not only do you get to see the art and craft close up, but you get to hear the story behind it from the artist who created it. There is also a whole festival program that runs alongside the marketplace, including a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony, song, dance and weaving workshops, just to name a few," he said.

"The Blak Markets allow Sydneysiders to shop locally and support a good cause, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going back to Indigenous stallholders."

Stallholders at the Blak Markets in Sydney. (Image: supplied)

Aside from a selection of artisan stalls, there will be live music from Dale Huddleston and Dyagula, as well as captivating dance performances and kids workshops from Milan Dhiiyaan.

Attending visitors will also be invited to get hands-on and participate in interactive free craft and weaving workshops.

Market visitors chatting with stallholders at the Blak Markets. (Image: supplied)

Initially founded 10 years ago by First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corportaion, Blak Markets was established to bring back that artistic heritage with a vibrant and colourful marketplace celebrating Indigenous culture and performance.

The markets were created to provide Indigenous artists, designers and small business owners a live marketplace to showcase their wares. The markets also allow locals and visitors to the area to connect directly with artists and make ethical purchases of authentic Aboriginal products.

Visitors mingling at Sydney's Blak Markets. (Image: supplied)

Featuring both established and emerging stallholders, this year's markets are bound to draw the attention of new and returning visitors.

The Blak Markets are held quarterly at Bare Island, La Perouse, in Sydney's southeast and four times a year at Tallawoladah Lawn in the Rocks overlooking Sydney Harbour.

