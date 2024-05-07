Crows announce Kaurna-driven renaming to Kuwarna for Sir Doug Nicholls round

Adelaide will run out as Kuwarna during Sir Doug Nicholls Round this year, adopting the Kaurna translation for Crows in a "proud moment" for the club.

The club says the rebrand was approved after consultation with Kaurna Warra Karrpanthi Language Corporation, and will take effect during Adelaide's Indigenous round fixtures against Collingwood at the MCG and back at home to face West Coast in round 11.

It follows similar moves by Narrm (Melbourne), Walyalup (Fremantle) and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) in recent seasons, with Kuwarna the first to adopt local traditional language for the club's nickname.

A quick lesson from Jack Buckskin on how to pronounce Kuwarna. pic.twitter.com/pPWS8OPaFQ — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) May 7, 2024

"It (Kuwarna) represents how far we have come in this industry in recognising First Nations people and the contribution they have made to the game," Kuwarna forward and Ngarrandjerri-Kokatha man Izak Rankine said.

"To see the Club's name change on TV is great exposure, particularly for young Indigenous kids who love their footy."

Adelaide teammate and Gunditjmara-Narangga man Wayne Milera said the decision "shows the Club is on board with celebrating Indigenous culture and us as a people, so it's a pretty big and proud moment and continues what is already a broader celebration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round".

Anmatjerre-Marranunggu Adelaide AFLW premiership player Danielle Ponter said "to acknowledge the people, culture and language of the land we are based and work from" is a powerful statement.

"It's an opportunity for education and to learn the language itself," Ponter said.

"And it makes me proud the Club acknowledges and accepts those here before us and helps others to see the importance of doing so."

The rebrand is coupled with a new logo, designed by Aboriginal artist Harley Hall.

Hall worked with Rankine to help design Adelaide's Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey.

"We believe this is a transformative moment in our Club's history and further strengthens our commitment to reconciliation by continuing an important conversation," club chief executive Tim Silvers said.

"Rebranding the Club to Kuwarna adds to the celebration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round and AFLW Indigenous Round which is a highlight of the football calendar, and provides another chance to collaborate with Kaurna community groups in promoting cultural awareness.

"The name change has been made possible with the support of the Club's Aboriginal players and staff, Aboriginal Advisory Group, RAP working committee and leadership groups who are passionate about recognising our Indigenous heritage and strengthening relationships with the Indigenous community."

Adelaide said the move also draws from the club's foundation's Kuwa Circles Employment Program involved in creating employment outcomes for Aboriginal youth.

The Kuwarna name change debuts against Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday May 18.