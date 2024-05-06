Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
New flight route between Australia and Palau

Nauru Airlines is launching a non-stop flight between Australia and Palau. (Image: HANDOUT/DFAT)

A new non-stop flight service between Australia and Palau is being launched with the support of both countries' governments.

The Palau Paradise Express, operated by Nauru Airlines, will fly between Brisbane and Palau's commercial centre Koror, with the first flight to take place this month.

Palau President Surangel S Whipps Jr and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the service in a joint statement, saying it would help create new opportunities for regional tourism and trade.

"Together we are committed to achieving a stronger, more connected Pacific region through sustainable tourism, trade, and business links," they said.

The new route complements the Island Hopper flights between Brisbane, Nauru, Tarawa, Majuro, Pohnpei and Koror.

Nauru Airlines will operate the flight until October 31, with eligible Australian, Pacific and Asian airlines invited to participate in a limited tender to operate the route through to October 2025.

President Whipps said his country was grateful for Australia's strong partnership and efforts to promote tourism and trade to capitalise on government, business, and community linkages.

Senator Wong said Australia and Palau shared common values and together were delivering on a commitment to strengthen the Pacific.

"Australia has heard the calls from Pacific leaders for deeper connections and easier movement around the region, and is working to improve access, mobility, and migration opportunities," she said.

Australian Associated Press

