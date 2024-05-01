Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Tigers confident as wounded Koroisau sits out training

Apisai Koroisau in action for Wests Tigers in their round eight loss to the Broncos. (Image: Brett Costello/AAP PHOTOS)

Wests Tigers expect Apisai Koroisau to fight through back pain and face Canterbury, despite the player sitting out training.

Koroisau was restricted to the role of interested onlooker at training on Wednesday, keeping his boots off and watching Jake Simpkin fill in at dummy-half.

The 31-year-old limped from the field late in the Tigers' 34-10 loss to Brisbane on Saturday, and is still battling hip spasms.

But officials are confident he will be fine to face Canterbury on Saturday, with Wednesday's absence merely precautionary.

Koroisau is renowned for his toughness, not least when the player battled through a bout of gastro to star in the Tigers' win over Cronulla in late March.

He also fought through rib, shoulder and calf injuries to play in Penrith's 2021 grand-final campaign and help win that year's premiership.

"We've seen him do that countless times," Tigers teammate Isaiah Papali'i said.

"He is always putting his body on the line for the team."

Koroisau is arguably more important to the Tigers' than any other player with the poise and spark he provides out of hooker.

The Tigers were beaten 28-6, 74-0 and 36-12 in the three games they played without him last year.

Scott Bailey and George Clarke - AAP

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."