National Indigenous Times

Australia's peak social workers' association announces first Torres Strait Island board director
The Australian Association of Social Workers (AASW) has announced the appointmen...
Dechlan Brennan 2 Feb 2024
Dr Heron Loban and Mr Jerome Cubillo have been appointed to the federal governme...
Callan Morse 19 Jan 2024
Eastern Arrernte man Chanston Paech was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of the...
Giovanni Torre 22 Dec 2023
A Larrakia woman with "significant experience as a lawyer and human rights advoc...
Giovanni Torre 22 Dec 2023
Curtin University in Western Australia has announced the appointment of Associat...
Zak Kirkup 15 Sep 2023
Jason Allan Takes Helm of ALS NSW/ACT
Jason Allan, a Kamilaroi and Ngunnawal man and seasoned advocate has been electe...
Zak Kirkup Sep 8, 2023
Anglicare Southern Queensland welcomes new Indigenous chief operating officer
Anglicare Southern Queensland has announced the appointment of Jason Ware as the...
Joseph Guenzler Aug 22, 2023
Northern Territory Aboriginal Investment Corporation welcomes new CEO
The Northern Territory Aboriginal Investment Corporation has appointed their new...
Giovanni Torre Aug 22, 2023
Supply Nation appoints three new Directors
In an announcement from Supply Nation Co-Chairs Glenn Johnston and S...
Zak Kirkup Aug 3, 2023
Muruwari man Brad Welsh appointed NIB board
Muruwari man Brad Welsh has been appointed to the board of NIB Holdings.He joins...
David Prestipino Jul 27, 2023
Indigenous health leader Fred Yasso takes helm at Centre for Aboriginal Studies
Fred Yasso, a prominent figure in Indigenous mental health and community hea...
Zak Kirkup Jun 1, 2023
SWALSC appoint Vanessa Kickett as first female CEO
Vanessa Kickett has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Western...
Callan Morse Apr 13, 2023
Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation appoint new acting CEO
The Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation has announce...
Zak Kirkup Mar 17, 2023
