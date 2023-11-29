Cricket Tasmania expands Indigenous cricket program to include female players

Cricket Tasmania is expanding its Indigenous cricket program to include opportunities for female players.

The female Indigenous cricket program will aim to identify female players across the state, with plans for an exhibition match and future program growth.

To do this, Cricket Tasmania is holding regional selection and information sessions beginning this week to assist in identifying female Indigenous cricketers interested in participating in the program.

Cricket Tasmania general manager for community cricket, Alex King said the introduction of an Indigenous cricket program is an exciting development for Indigenous cricket in the state.

"We are excited to extend our opportunities to support both cultural and cricket experiences across the state by introducing a female program this season," King said.

"This female program will give us a great platform for future growth of the program in the years to come."

Tasmania is the only state to not have fielded a female team in either the Imparja Cup or National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) since the women's division of the competition was established in 2008.

Although there has been no opportunity to play in a Tasmanian women's Indigenous side previously, numerous Tasmanian-based female Indigenous cricketers, including current Tasmanian Tiger and Hobart Hurricane, Emma Manix-Geeves have participated in the tournament in recent years.

In contrast, Tasmania was the first state outside of the Northern Territory to enter a men's team in the completion in 2001, and has gone on to field a side in each annual Indigenous cricket tournament since.

King said the state's Indigenous cricket program, both male and female, will continue celebrating both cricket and culture.

"Whilst the female program will be a new addition, we have a rich history being involved in the National Indigenous Cricket Carnivals along with the previous Imparja Cup," he said.

A selection and information session for all Indigenous players was held at Launceston's NTCA Complex on Monday, with similar upcoming sessions in the north-west and south.

Indigenous cricketers interested in attending either session are asked to register their attendance in advance.

Cricket Tasmania Indigenous program selection and information sessions

North-west: Wednesday 29 November, Devonport Oval, 6pm-7:15pm

South: Wednesday 6 December, Blundstone Arena, 6pm-7:15pm