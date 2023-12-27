Alex Winwood wins Breakout Fighter of the Year

Closing out a stellar 2023, Noongar man Alex Winwood emerged as the Breakout Fighter of the Year, securing three victories in as many bouts, bringing his professional record to an undefeated 4-0.

Currently ranked second in the WBC standings, Winwood is poised for a title eliminator against Luis Castillo next year, setting the stage for a potential showdown with champion Yudei Shigeoka.

Winwood could surpass Jeff Fenech's record of seven fights to a world title.

A frequent sparring partner for Jason and Andrew Moloney, the 26-year-old Mandurah local presents elite potential.

The remaining awards for outstanding achievements in the world of boxing are as follows.

Men's Fighter of the Year: Tim Tszyu

Women's Fighter of the Year: Skye Nicolson

Performance of the Year: Jai Opetaia vs. Jordan Thompson

Men's Fight of the Year: Albert Nolan vs. Vegas Larfield

Women's Fight of the Year: Jasmine Parr vs. Brianna Harrison

Knockout of the Year: Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa