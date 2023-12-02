Noongar boxer Alex Winwood "on top of the world" after securing crucial fight on road to world title

Noongar boxer Alex Winwood has climbed one step closer to locking in a chance at the WBC strawweight world title after moving to 4-0 in his professional career on Friday night.

The judges handed Winwood a unanimous victory over Filipino fighter Cris Ganoza at Perth's Metro City.

It locks in a 'final eliminator' against Mexico's Luis Castillo next year, with the winner to position as the outright contender to Yudai Shigeoka's belt.

"I am feeling on top of the world," he told National Indigenous Times after the fight.

"You're looking at a proud Noongar man that just beat his fourth opponent, and now he's going to a world title eliminator.

"I've got my mob on my back, and I love y'all."

Winwood (right) was handed a unanimous decision victory over Cris Ganoza in Perth on December 1. (Image: supplied)

Winwood and his team have set eyes on building "a Phd in southpaws" in their pursuit of reaching the top of the tree.

Should their plan come to fruition, the 26-year-old will be prove the fastest Australian man to a world title - one shy of Jeff Fenech's seven-fight record pace.

After consecutive wins by stoppage to start his pro career, Winwood has had to go the distance in his recent bouts.

Ganoza tested the Western Australian with plenty on the night, forcing Winwood on to the back foot at stages and splitting him above the left eye.

Fellow WA product Australian boxing champion Danny Green said grinding out the win showed the character required at the calibre.

"I've watched him progress as a pro and each fight he keeps getting better," Green told National Indigenous Times.

"It's moments like that a fighter is tested and you get to see particularly in the corner where you are so close to the action… and get an intimate sight into what they're feeling.

"And to see him come back those times from being staggered…You wouldn't have known, Which is what is going to take him to the top."

Green has been a consistent supporter in the young boxer's career.

With a training base on the far-north NSW coast, Winwood soaked in every bit of another win in front of a hometown crowd.

"I haven't been back to country for a bit, so I've just been out in the city looking and enjoying the beautiful weather," said Winwood.

"It just feels like everything has come to a point and the crowd is building up in there and I can't wait to give them a good show.

"I love my Perth mob, everytime I come back it just fills my heart with joy.

"I hope to make them proud with a big effort and we can continue this crazy experience and keep going forward and take on the world, show them what the Noongars can do."

Winwood is set to meet the no.1 ranked Castillo, with a date to be confirmed for 2024.