National Indigenous Times

Blake Ferguson on the move after sacking from Newcastle bush club

Andrew Mathieson -
Blake Ferguson and the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs have parted ways after just one game. (Image: Jonathan Carroll)

Blake Ferguson has lasted just the one match for his Newcastle Rugby League club in what was a bid to turnaround a tumultuous NRL career across four sides.

Kurri Kurri Bulldogs terminated the former Kangaroos Test centre's new contract by mutual agreement during this past week.

The 34-year-old marquee signing's conduct had allegedly failed to impress teammates, who reportedly were calling for Ferguson's axing over a list of off-field indiscretions, according to News Corp's "well-placed sources".

The club told Ferguson he was not longer wanted at the club after allegedly failing to meet the standards set out in the contract.

The Bulldogs were not prepared to speak publicly of the reasons behind parting ways with Ferguson suddenly, leaving that announcement to the Newcastle Rugby League general manager Adam Devich.

"Blake was signed by Kurri, but the club has released him from his obligations," he said.

"His contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

"That is all that we or the club will say.

"Neither party will make any further comment."

Ferguson signed up with the club in October last year, which at the time was hailed as a boost towards Kurri Kurri holding up the first-grade silverware for the seventh time for the first time since 1995 in one the state's premier rugby league competitions.

The blockbusting outside back was hoping a strong showing could land one more NRL deal next year to end his career on a positive note.

"What a huge signing for our club," Kurri Kurri Bulldogs wrote on social media at the time.

But the former Cronulla, Canberra, Sydney Roosters and Parramatta star's controversial past appeared to catch up with the veteran, even in the quiet surrounds of the Hunter Valley town.

The first indiscretion was back in 2013 in Canberra when he was charged and soon after found guilty of indecent assault that led to his first of two sackings by an NRL club.

Ferguson then linked up with Japanese rugby union club NEC Green Rockets, but he soon was sensationally charged with assault and was also caught in possession of an illicit drug and imprisoned for 30 days within his first couple of months of arriving.

The club ripped up his contract and Ferguson left Japan immediately before moving to English second-tier club Leigh Centurions for the 2022 RFL Championship season.

Amid the trials and tribulations, Ferguson has played 267 NRL matches and crossed for 148 tries, leading to nine State of Origin appearances and seven Kangaroos Tests.

