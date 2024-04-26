Tennant Creek talent Stanley Waistcoast shines in QAFL

Talented Tennant Creek footballer Stanley Waistcoat has been described as a 'cult hero' at his new club Sherwood Magpies.

The 19-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Queensland AFL for the Magpies after a strong season with Northern Territory Football League club Southern Districts.

Sherwood's development coach and former AFL player, Anthony Corrie said Waistcoat had shown outstanding talent and it was great to see a rise in Indigenous footballers playing locally in Queensland.

"He's become a cult hero here at the Sherwood Magpies and it's good to have more Indigenous boys coming through the QAFL," Corrie told SEN Top End.

Waistcoat has kicked two goals in each of his three games, but his tally could have been a lot higher if not for some wayward kicking in front of goal.

"He's (Waistcoat) been going alright – he's a different match up for a lot of defenders here which helps us," Corrie said.

"He's been getting shots on goal but he's not kicking accurately.

"We played Morningside on the weekend and he kicked something like 2.5 – so he's getting opportunities he's just not taking those chances."

Corrie said that he met the young Territorian while he was in Queensland with the Clontarf Academy who were touring the Brisbane Lions' facilities.

"He came down with the Tennant Creek guys and he was 17 (at the time) and was going over to play in the WAFL, so we missed out on him then," he said.

"He's popped up back home for Southern Districts, so I reached out to him and said, 'hey bro, why don't you come over this way'."

The talented forward kicked 21 goals across 16 Premier League games last NTFL season and was named among the Crocs' best players on five occasions.

Stanley Waistcoat is coming off a strong season for NTFL club Southern Districts. (Image: Pema Tamang Pakhrin)

Waistcoat has played for multiple clubs throughout the Northern Territory, including Districts, Rovers in the Central Australian Football League and Sporties Spitfires in the AFL Barkly competition.

He is also playing for the Northern Territory team in their Coates Talent League matches this season.

Corrie said Waistcoat is settling in well to living in Queensland and that he is hoping to kick some goals off the field too.

"He's settled in pretty well over here," he said.

"We've got him a job with a local carpenter so he's doing the labouring stuff for him.

"On top of that we're trying to work with him to change his licence over so that he can get a working with children's check, so then we can get him into something he really wants to get into.

"Something like the Clontarf Foundation, where he can work with teenagers or kids to help them follow their dreams as well."