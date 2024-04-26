Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Tennant Creek talent Stanley Waistcoast shines in QAFL

Jackson Clark -
Stanley Waistcoat has kicked six goals in three games for QAFL club Sherwood so far this season. (Image: Melissa Mathews)

Talented Tennant Creek footballer Stanley Waistcoat has been described as a 'cult hero' at his new club Sherwood Magpies.

The 19-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Queensland AFL for the Magpies after a strong season with Northern Territory Football League club Southern Districts.

Sherwood's development coach and former AFL player, Anthony Corrie said Waistcoat had shown outstanding talent and it was great to see a rise in Indigenous footballers playing locally in Queensland.

"He's become a cult hero here at the Sherwood Magpies and it's good to have more Indigenous boys coming through the QAFL," Corrie told SEN Top End.

Waistcoat has kicked two goals in each of his three games, but his tally could have been a lot higher if not for some wayward kicking in front of goal.

"He's (Waistcoat) been going alright – he's a different match up for a lot of defenders here which helps us," Corrie said.

"He's been getting shots on goal but he's not kicking accurately.

"We played Morningside on the weekend and he kicked something like 2.5 – so he's getting opportunities he's just not taking those chances."

Corrie said that he met the young Territorian while he was in Queensland with the Clontarf Academy who were touring the Brisbane Lions' facilities.

"He came down with the Tennant Creek guys and he was 17 (at the time) and was going over to play in the WAFL, so we missed out on him then," he said.

"He's popped up back home for Southern Districts, so I reached out to him and said, 'hey bro, why don't you come over this way'."

The talented forward kicked 21 goals across 16 Premier League games last NTFL season and was named among the Crocs' best players on five occasions.

Stanley Waistcoat is coming off a strong season for NTFL club Southern Districts. (Image: Pema Tamang Pakhrin)

Waistcoat has played for multiple clubs throughout the Northern Territory, including Districts, Rovers in the Central Australian Football League and Sporties Spitfires in the AFL Barkly competition.

He is also playing for the Northern Territory team in their Coates Talent League matches this season.

Corrie said Waistcoat is settling in well to living in Queensland and that he is hoping to kick some goals off the field too.

"He's settled in pretty well over here," he said.

"We've got him a job with a local carpenter so he's doing the labouring stuff for him.

"On top of that we're trying to work with him to change his licence over so that he can get a working with children's check, so then we can get him into something he really wants to get into.

"Something like the Clontarf Foundation, where he can work with teenagers or kids to help them follow their dreams as well."

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."