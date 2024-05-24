Culture Round bringing Indigenous communities closer to Super Rugby competition

Next to finally capping for Australia in a not-so-distant Wallabies’ future, it would be fair to say Dylan Pietsch’s next biggest thrill in the game is representing his culture.

In just his third Super Rugby Pacific season after a number of stellar performances on the world rugby sevens circuit for Australia, the Waratahs talent will share a tiny piece of his Wiradjuri culture on Saturday afternoon.

New South Wales will take on Moana Pasifika in the rugby union competition’s return of Culture Round to a backdrop of Samoan and Tongan diaspora living throughout Auckland.

From First Nations artwork on the teams’ jerseys to a multitude of Polynesian music, song and dance while in traditional dress of identity embedded in their heritage, Culture round will showcase the diverse background brought together by the sport.

Pietsch, who grew up on the largest mob’s country in the state, was asked to design the Tahs’ jersey for a second year.

“It’s really cool to be able to design a jersey for such a prestigious team, and to be a part of it as well is pretty cool,” Pietsch said.

“The main focus I had is around connection – we build a lot of our team environment around it and the connection with each other and the program.

“I’ve been really focused on that and trying to emulate that in my artwork.

“I’ve been doing this for about two years, so it’s pretty cool to do it for the Waratahs.”

Pietsch in 2022 started up his own Indigenous art company Wulwaay last year with the art mirroring his strong connection to his Wiradjuri heritage.

The 26-year-old has also painted boots in the past as well for some junior clubs that encourage stronger Aboriginal participation and coming up with the design for the 2023 Junior Wallabies jersey.

The senior version of the jersey was not too far away for the Leeton-raised, one-time flanker turned into emerging Waratahs winger after ex-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones added Pietsch to the playing squad for the Rugby Championship, then later calling him for an Australia A game in the World Cup shadow group who went on to play in the Barbarians tour of the UK.

“I have been painting since I was a little kid and it’s become a real passion of mine, outside of rugby,” Pietsch said.

“I really enjoy just putting on some music and having a canvas there and paint.

"It started out as a love and then it was like ‘let’s see how it goes’ and it has gone really well.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to do a second job, I suppose, which is fun.

“Both are fun but this one is a lot more peaceful.”

All 12 Super Rugby teams will participate, including ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels in one of the all-Australian clashes in the Federal capital, and Queensland Reds and Western Force clash in the other at Brisbane.

Force playmaker Kurtley Beale was present when the first Australian team that just happened to be the Wallabies finally adopted wearing an Indigenous jersey for the first time.

That was a tribute to the second-ever Indigenous Wallabies player, Lloyd McDermott, before the two-Test player in 1962 that later stepped aside to avoid touring Apartheid South Africa the following year, died in 2019.

Beale, who only returned to Super Rugby Pacific after he was acquitted in February of sexual assault, said that the impact of the 2017 Indigenous jersey applies on par to the five separate Aboriginal jerseys in Culture round.

“’Lloydy is no longer with us, but I still have in my head what he told me in Brisbane in 2017 when we were preparing to wear the jersey for the first time against the All Blacks,” Beale said.

“Don’t underestimate how powerful this is going to be for our generation and the next for our kids, and all kids in Australia, especially in the game of rugby.”

The 35-year-old Beale said the specific words that still sticks with him from McDermott are “encourage, inspire and feel welcome in our game".

The inspiration behind the design from Naomi Buchanan and KCI Fisher, Indigenous students from the all-girls Glennie School in Toowoomba, was a story of connections coming together as one.

This unique design depicts footprints and the interconnected pathways of the greater Queensland Reds community.

Super Rugby Pacific chairman Kevin Malloy has been left singing out loud the praises of the round.

“Culture Round is an important opportunity for us to recognise how Super Rugby Pacific brings together people from so many different backgrounds,” Malloy said.

“By sharing our traditions with one another, we can celebrate our cultural differences while at the same time nurturing mutual respect and understanding.

“Whether it be through dress, dance, language or song, I encourage fans to celebrate their own culture and to take the opportunity to learn about other cultures that make up our great game.”

In New Zealand during Culture Round, a traditional Māori whakatau will welcome all the teams across the four scheduled matches with a rare opportunity for fans to later mingle with the players on the field after full-time.