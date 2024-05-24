Mob urged to take action against online threats amid rising attacks

Australians are currently facing heightened cybercrime threats as attacks become more frequent and complex.

In light of this, cyber security expert and Baidam Co-Founder, Jack Reis, a descendant of the Badulaig people from Badu Island, is advocating for increased awareness among Indigenous people.

Mr Reis stressed the importance of simple precautions to counter cyber threats.

"These days, we rely so much on the internet for our everyday lives," Mr Reis said.

"From online banking to paying bills and listening to music online, it can be so easy to fall for a scam or think that our data is secure.

"I’m calling on all First Nations people, and non-First Nations people too for that matter … to learn some simple steps to help protect themselves online, and to also have a yarn with your kids, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties and everyone in your community to make sure they stay safe online too."

The Australian Government's Act Now, Stay Secure campaign aims to promote online safety.

The campaign slogan "What are you risking online?" encourages Australians to learn how to protect themselves on the internet.

With cybercrimes reported every six minutes, it's vital for everyone to stay safe online.

"After all, you want to make it really hard for cyber criminals to steal your information, or your money," Mr Reis said.

The campaign stresses the effectiveness of simple actions to enhance online security, encouraging three key steps.

Firstly, use multi-factor authentication for added account security.

This means adding extra steps, like entering a code from your phone, to access your accounts.

It makes it harder for cybercriminals to hack into them.

Secondly, keep your devices secure by regularly installing software updates.

These updates improve security and fix issues and make sure automatic updates are turned on to stay protected.

Thirdly, create strong and unique passwords.

Use phrases with at least 14 characters, combining random words that are easy for you to remember but hard for hackers to guess.

Use a different passphrase for each account and consider using a password manager for added security.

An example of a passphrase is: ‘Gamilaraay always people country’.

These simple steps can significantly reduce the risk of cyber attacks and protect your personal information.

"These simple steps can stop cyber criminals in their tracks and help protect all of us online," said Mr Reis.

"As First Nations people, it’s instinctive to protect and respect our people, culture and Country.

"By educating ourselves and our communities about cybercrime and adopting these simple online practices to help keep us safe, not only are we protecting our individual rights, but we’re also keeping our communities, our culture and our First Nations stories safe too."

The Act Now, Stay Secure campaign aligns with the federal government's broader goal of enhancing Australia's cyber security and positioning the nation as a global leader in the field by 2030.

As outlined in the strategy, the government aims to expand the availability of cyber awareness programs.

These initiatives aim to educate Australians about key cyber threats and empower vulnerable communities to improve their understanding of cyber security.