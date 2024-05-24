Mariners' Pacific pair ready for final ride together

The love and respect between Dan Hall and his centre-back partner Brian Kaltak runs deep as the unlikely duo bid to lead the Central Coast Mariners to a second successive A-League Men title.

Hall, who was born in Fiji but raised in Australia by adoptive parents, and 30-year-old Vanuatu international Kaltak have formed one of the most successful defensive partnerships in the ALM this season.

"It's crazy to have two island boys playing at centre back together," Kaltak said.

"What we both do, we want to inspire other guys to make it to this high level of football."

Alongside Kaltak - who only signed his first professional deal last year - Hall has enjoyed one of his best seasons to date, helping the Mariners rack up a league-high 13 clean sheets.

Hall, 24, is widely tipped to leave the Mariners after Saturday's grand final against Melbourne Victory, with the defender expected to seal a move to ALM new boys Auckland for next season.

But he says his career has been infinitely enriched by the experience of playing alongside Kaltak.

"I'm just happy to be next to the brick wall of Gosford," Hall told AAP.

"I'm happy to be his sidekick. All the praise and accolades he gets are deserved because he's been such a huge part of this team.

"To learn off him, have a laugh on and off the pitch … Brian is a top guy and I've loved every moment of playing next to him.

"It's still crazy it's only his second year as a professional.

"To have someone like Brian waving the flag and representing the islands so well is inspirational.

"If you look at how he managed to get to where he is, it inspires anyone - not just people from the islands, but anyone who listens to his story."

Kaltak has taken great delight in the way Hall fought back from the disappointment of losing his place in the Mariners side to Nectar Triantis during Central Coast's run to last year's grand final.

Now he wants his defensive partner to savour every last minute and finish with a trophy.

"He got his injury and then he was left out of the starting side and Nectar came in," Kaltak said of last season's heartbreak for Hall.

"But this season he has really stood up in his position and he owns it every week, he's so good. I'm proud of what he's achieved this season."

