Anniversary of the killing of Noongar leader Midgegooroo acknowledged by the City of Fremantle

The City of Fremantle lowered flags to half-mast this week as part of its truth-telling project in remembrance of the 1833 execution of Noongar leader, Midgegooroo.

Midgegooroo was the leader of the Whadjuk clan, responsible for the Beeliar area, encompassing greater Fremantle, during the early days of colonisation.

To this day Midgegooroo continues to hold great importance in the history of Western Australia, as evidenced by the numerous streets and a national park that bear his name.

He was executed on 22 May, 1833 by firing squad without undergoing a trial, based on allegations of his involvement in the killing of settlers.

These alleged actions were believed to be in retaliation for the death of an Aboriginal man who was accused of stealing potatoes and a fowl.

His son, Yagan, was also a prominent Noongar leader, who played a crucial role during the period of settlement.

Respected Noongar Yued Whadjuk Elder and member of the City of Fremantle’s RAP working group, Dr Gerrard Shaw said the day is about acknowledging both men who are regarded by the Whadjuk Nyoongar community as leaders and warriors.

“On 22 May we acknowledged the execution of Whadjuk leader Midgegooroo for the crime of murder,” Dr Shaw said.

“His son, Yagan, was shot too a couple of months later, They were part of colonisation resistance.

“Both men are regarded by the Whadjuk Noongar community as leaders and warriors.

“The fire burnt strong for them and that same fire burns in the hearts of Whadjuk people today, not as resistors, but as community builders of reconciliation and uniting this country."

The City of Fremantle is among a growing number of local communities collaborating to recognise previously untold or overlooked aspects of their local histories. The Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) serves as a vital tool for the City's efforts in promoting reconciliation.

The City's RAP 2024-27 introduces a fresh pillar focused on truth-telling, which will serve as a guiding principle for the development of our upcoming programs and initiatives.

Throughout the year, the Fremantle community is strongly encouraged to actively participate in this ongoing conversation. In the coming months there will be various opportunities for community involvement in the truth-telling program.

These include expanding the activities at the Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Centre, hosting backyard truth telling sessions to commemorate its 10th year, organising exhibitions, facilitating yarning circles, conducting storytime sessions and working towards the restoration of the City's oral history collections.