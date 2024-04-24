Jones escapes hamstring injury, Narkle to miss six-to-eight weeks

Port Adelaide defender Lachie Jones is likely to be available for selection after escaping a hamstring injury from last Saturday's game.

Jones felt hamstring soreness during the last quarter of the Power's 42-point loss to Collingwood at the MCG and was assessed by the club's medical staff.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley said after the game that the club would take precautions due to Jones' history with hamstring issues.

"He's got history around that (and) couldn't quite get to the power he needed to go back on, so we didn't take that unnecessary risk," Hinkley said during his post-game press conference.

The Power medicos decided to rest Jones for the remainder of the Magpies clash, but imaging during the week has cleared the defender of any serious issues.

The Yanyuwa man has been serviceable in his role as a lockdown defender this season averaging just under ten disposals per game in 2024.

The big-bodied Jones has played 41 games across four seasons after being taken with pick 16 in the 2020 AFL National Draft.

Lachie Jones celebrating a goal for Port Adelaide. (Image: AFL Photos)

Meanwhile, the news is not so good for Power midfielder Quinton Narkle who will miss a period of football after scans revealed early signs of stress in his navicular.

Narkle reported pain in his foot following last Sunday's SANFL game and he has spent this week in a moon boot.

The 26-year-old will begin participating in off-legs conditioning this week with the club expecting him to miss at least six to eight weeks.

Narkle joined Port Adelaide ahead of the 2023 season and has played three senior games for the club.

Previously, the Whadjuk Noongar man had spent six seasons at Geelong for 44 games and 18 goals.