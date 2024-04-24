Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

NT Aboriginal Justice Agency expands services

Dechlan Brennan -
The North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency has launched a new Coronial Inquests Practice Group to meet the growing demand for its services. (Image: NAAJA)

The Northern Territory's leading Aboriginal justice agency has announced an expansion of their civil operations, launching a new Coronial Inquests Practice Group to meet the growing demand for services.

The expansion for the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA) comes as the organisation sets to rebuild its reputation and services which were damaged by a series of operational and internal problems over the last six months, but which have recently resumed the intake of both youth and adult clients in Central Australia.

NAAJA's Civil Section acting managing lawyer, Andrew Roberts, said the new practice would give the organisation room to take on new clients as well as enhancing their advocacy work.

He noted they already played a role in Coronial Inquests in the Territory, most notably representing the interests of Aboriginal people during the Kumanjayi Walker inquest.

"The time has come, however, to establish a standalone practice dedicated to this critical work," Mr Roberts said, "so we can provide the highest standard of culturally competent advice and representation to more families navigating this difficult process while also continuing to address the systemic issues that disproportionately affect Aboriginal people in the Territory, such as ongoing deaths in care and custody."

NAAJA has received additional funding to employ a practice group lead (consultant senior lawyer) as well as senior, and two junior, lawyers to help build capacity in the new unit, arguing it will be designed to represent the interest of families participating in inquests after the deaths of a loved one.

"It is essential that Aboriginal families have a voice in the coronial process and have a real chance to hold to account the agencies and organisations that so often fail them," Mr Roberts said.

NAAJA said they were also seeking to expand their mental health team by hiring both a mental health worker and an Aboriginal health worker.

Mental Health Practice Manager, Bryce Wilson said people suffering from mental health issues often had negative results and experiences in the criminal justice system, highlighting the recent Disability Royal Commission which found people with a disability are "significantly over-represented at all stages of the criminal justice system".

Mr Wilson said NAAJA's response as the only Territory-wide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-led legal service was about ensuring individuals suffering from mental health issues were given the support they needed to be removed from the criminal law system, noting they "take seriously our obligation to provide culturally responsive and therapeutic representation to our clients".

"A significant number of our clients have complex health and wellbeing needs, including mental health conditions that, if left unsupported, can get in the way of them receiving a fair and just outcome," Mr Wilson said.

"Being able to provide holistic legal and therapeutic representation for a vulnerable client can make all the difference."

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Dechlan Brennan   

News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
Queensland Police refuse to give details on why First Nations Advisory group was sacked
Queensland Police have refused to outline the reasons why the force’s First Nati...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
News
Peak body renews call for more funding to combat Indigenous homelessness in Victoria
The peak body for Aboriginal housing in Victoria has welcomed the $15 million in...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
Health
New culturally safe cancer clinic opens in Victoria
A culturally safe First Nations Cancer Clinic has opened in Victoria, which will...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."