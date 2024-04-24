Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Eagles reach out to Walters following fan abuse

Andrew Mathieson -
Fremantle forward Michael Walters was allegedly abused by a West Coast fan on Saturday. (Image: Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

West Coast has reached out to Fremantle crosstown rival Michael Walters in an act of solidarity and support against one of the club's own Eagles fans.

The incident between a player and an opposition supporter after the match is currently the subject of both an AFL investigation, but also of a separate review from Optus Stadium ground managers concerning crowd behaviour.

West Coast administration has said that "the club fully supports that (AFL) enquiry."

An aggressive spectator at last Saturday's western derby verbally allegedly abused Walters on his way off the ground at the conclusion of the Eagles' unexpected 37-point win.

The reported abuse against Walters, a proud Noongar man, was said to be "abusive and loud", according to initial reports, but the remarks were not of a racist nature.

West Coast felt obliged to come out and issue a public statement on Tuesday night.

"The West Coast Eagles are aware and extremely disappointed regarding an incident after last weekend's RAC Derby where a spectator made crude and offensive remarks to Fremantle forward Michael Walters as he was leaving the field of play," the Eagles said in the statement.

"The club has reached out to support Michael Walters and are strong in our position that all players should not be exposed to abusive and anti-social behaviour.

"This type of behaviour has no place in our game, and players and club staff are entitled to operate in a safe environment and should be treated with due respect."

In the three days since the match, Fremantle are yet to comment about the incident publicly.

Walters was on the receiving end of the spray in the aftermath of star Eagles defender Tom Barrass later being reported for a dangerous tackle on the 33-year-old veteran.

Barrass has been offered a one-game suspension as a consequence.

In a time-honoured traditions of physical derbies dating back to the first in 1995, a number of scuffles broke out between the teams as emotions were highly charged.

Walters has been the subject of racial abuse in recent years since debuting for the Dockers way back in 2009.

But the disrespect has come from electronic devices rather than just behind the fence.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Andrew Mathieson   

Sport
Hawks' denial of systemic Indigenous racism takes conciliation process back to the Human Rights Commission
A stalemate in Hawthorn Football Club's racism saga involving Cyril Rioli, two o...
Andrew Mathieson 11 May 2024
Sport
Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita accepts Sydney Roosters' unexpected offer
As quickly as David Fifita informed Gold Coast he would not trigger the clause i...
Andrew Mathieson 10 May 2024
Sport
Giants boss claims AFL's unfair recruiting restrictions is preventing club from enticing Aboriginal talent
Greater Western Sydney have pushed back against AFL plans to tighten further on...
Andrew Mathieson 8 May 2024
Sport
AFL gives Stengle permission to be represented by mentor's wife in new deal negotiations
The AFL has granted the wife of Eddie Betts special dispensation to act on behal...
Andrew Mathieson 8 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."