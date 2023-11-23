3% announces groundbreaking prison tour, spotlighting Indigenous justice issues

Indigenous artists Dallas Woods, Nooky, and Angus Field, collectively known as '3%', have announced their inaugural tour scheduled for late November.

They will be part of the 'Treaty Day In' lineup, performing inside undisclosed Victorian Prisons.

Hosted by The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria, Treaty Day In is a token of gratitude to all Indigenous prisoners who cast their votes in the 2023 Treaty elections, aiming to empower Indigenous people to elect representatives for the negotiations of the Treaty in Victoria.

The group will also make their first public appearance as part of ARIA's Great Southern Nights initiative, offering a free show on November 25 at Parramatta's Crown Hotel.

The selected prison locations resonate with the trio's message, as conveyed in their debut single, 'OUR PEOPLE.'

The single features a sample from the iconic ARIA-nominated single 'My People' by dance music royalty, The Presets.

By combining Angus Field's powerful vocals with the rap and MC songwriting skills of Dallas Woods and Nooky, the song evolves into an anthem that arrives at a historic moment in Indigenous history, addressing the critical issue of Indigenous deaths in custody.

On their debut run of shows, 3% say "It could have been easy and predictable for 3% to do a run of shows around our single "OUR PEOPLE" up the east coast of Australia".

"While planning a tour and hearing the news of another Black Death in custody in WA, we paused to think about what it all means to us.

"3% will take our first-ever tour run into the prison system in Victoria. Five shows across five days taking our stories and our art to the mob locked up and trapped in this insipid cycle of poverty, injustice, incarceration, trauma and racism."

Woods, Nooky, and Field delivered their first performance of 'OUR PEOPLE' during their live debut at the SXSW Sydney showcase in late October.

This event took place at The Lord Gladstone and garnered support from the US-based global icon, Chance The Rapper, who graced the stage to show his backing for the trio and introduce Inkabee's and FLEWNT's set.

The showcase also featured an impressive lineup of Indigenous artists, including Moss, Barkaa, Dobby, Yung Brother, and Bars Of Steel.

It was a profoundly impactful event, occurring at the conclusion of a week of reflection following the loss of the Voice to Parliament referendum.

"We want to celebrate our release with 'OUR PEOPLE' who continue to be locked away in cells from country and family and to let them know that we are with them, that they are loved and that we will use our voice and our music to scream loud and to let everyone know that we will not be silenced," 3% said.

"We dedicate these shows to our people who have lost their lives while in custody. A multitude of Royal Commissions and yet, still no convictions! RIP to our fallen warriors & f**k the broken system!!!"

The music video for the single, directed by Nick Rae and Brayden Fun Films, is a striking representation of the past and present, intercutting scenes that vividly depict the history and challenges experienced by Indigenous people.

This video has received recognition, earning a nomination for the Best Video category at this year's triple j J Awards and was featured as video of the week on rage.

In 2022, the trio entered the studio, inspired by their deep respect for each other's talents and united by their exceptional skills.

Together, they have developed a sound that symbolises unity in the midst of diverse tribes and nations.

Operating under a name that reflects their people, who constitute only 3% of the Australian population, the collective is now prepared to introduce their music, which delves into themes of closing the gap, reclaiming stolen land, and addressing Indigenous deaths in custody.